Intrinsic Announces Launch of Fixed Asset Valuation Practice

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intrinsic LLC, a national valuation and transaction advisory firm based in Denver, Colorado (“Intrinsic” or the “Company”), announced today that it has launched a separate Fixed Asset Valuation practice.

Intrinsic has historically served its clients with fixed asset valuation needs through its network of external providers. To meet the increasing demand for fixed asset valuation services (machinery & equipment, personal property), the Company recently hired Mike Dotson as Managing Director to lead the Fixed Asset Valuation practice. The practice will work closely with the Financial Reporting, Tax, and Transaction Advisory Services practices to provide an expanded suite of services and offerings to our clients. The Fixed Asset practice’s services include due diligence, financial reporting, and tax – along with ASC 350, 360, 805 and 820 and IFRS, fresh start accounting, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, leasing, bankruptcy/liquidation studies, useful life studies, inventory/reconciliation, joint venture funding, asset-based lending/financing, corporate tax, gift and estate, litigation and dispute resolution, reorganizations, divestitures, FIRPTA and insurance.

“We are excited to announce the launch of a separate Fixed Asset Valuation practice. By bringing Mike’s extensive fixed asset valuation experience in-house, we can ensure a streamlined engagement process with best-in-class service,” said David Turney, Managing Director and leader of Intrinsic’s Financial Reporting Valuation practice.

Prior to joining Intrinsic, Mike was a member of the valuation practices at StempleCrites, leading its Midwest practice, performing financial reporting/tax and insurance valuations. Prior to that, Mike spent a majority of his career working in the fixed asset valuation practice at Kroll (Duff & Phelps/Standard & Poor’s CVC) where he led its Chicago Machinery & Equipment practice from 2008-2020. Mike began his career in financial services at Arthur Andersen, in addition to spending time at Stout and Deloitte. He has over 20 years of experience performing valuation and related engagements for private and public clients ranging from small family-owned businesses to large Fortune 500 public companies. Mike has experience valuing assets on six continents, having personally performed site inspections in 15 countries (N. America, S. America, Europe, Asia, Australia) and 42 US states. Mr. Dotson is a candidate member of the American Society of Appraisers, Machinery & Technical Specialties discipline, and received a B.S., Industrial Engineering, from the University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign.

About Intrinsic LLC

Intrinsic is a professional services firm providing time-critical transaction support and sophisticated valuation advice to clients. The firm is headquartered in Denver and has offices in Chicago and Las Vegas. Intrinsic is a highly collaborative team of financial experts, providing expertise on valuation and transaction advisory matters, focused exclusively on the unique needs of the high net worth, family office, and private equity clientele. Intrinsic’s own business is shaped and guided by a highly informed group of investors, some of the most accomplished professionals and academics in the fields of private equity and entrepreneurial finance.

Contacts

Mike Dotson



Managing Director



[email protected]

+1 (312) 639-6664