INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against C3.ai, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AI #AI—The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of C3.ai, Inc. (“C3” or “the Company”) (NYSE: AI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. C3 is the subject sent by Kerrisdale Capital (“Kerrisdale”) to the Company’s auditor, Deloitte & Touche on April 4, 2023. The letter alleges “serious accounting and disclosure issues.” The letter further “discuss[ed] the highly conspicuous growth in unbilled receivables to levels we’ve never before seen in software companies. Opaque, confusing and highly concerning disclosures and financials related to the company’s related party and very large customer, Baker Hughes (BKR).” Based on this news, shares of C3 dropped by more than 26.3% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Contacts

The Schall Law Firm



Brian Schall, Esq.



310-301-3335



[email protected]

www.schallfirm.com