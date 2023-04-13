After hosting nine sold-out events in Texas and California, Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle has announced it is bringing its foam blaster event to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on June 10, 2023.

Dallas, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – April 13, 2023) – Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle’s newly announced event is the second of three stops on the National Tour that includes Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles and AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle Announces Indianapolis Football Stadium Tour Date

Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle will allow Indianapolis foam blaster enthusiasts to play with their own blaster toys and battle with their friends and family on the actual NFL field of the Indianapolis Colts. With 15 different mass participation games, the upcoming event will include four hours of battles.

Attendees bring their own unmodified blaster toys, and children under 18 must wear eye protection. Participants are warned in advance to expect a high attrition rate of foam ammo, but the event organizer will bring an additional 50,000 darts to hand out to attendees. Merchandise and collectibles will also be available for purchase at the Blaster Battle event.

Those booking online will be able to opt for the event’s general admission ticket or the “Ultra VIP” skip-the-line option, which includes a laminate, early event admission, a t-shirt, and photo and autograph sessions with the event’s guests, as well as access to a lounge with refreshments. The event is open to people of all ages. Those aged 2 years old or above must have a ticket to enter the stadium, whether they are participating or merely spectating.

Jared Guynes, CEO and founder of Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle, said, “We are thrilled to bring our national tour to Indianapolis and give participants this amazing opportunity to play with their own blaster toys on a real NFL stadium field. Most folks never experience a blaster battle on this scale. Expect the unexpected and have your camera at the ready for product exclusives, celebrity sightings and epic memories with friends and family.”

Interested parties can learn more about Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle event in Indianapolis at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/05005E6E867F16A3

