KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (“KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) today reported its first quarter 2023 results, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.


A conference call to discuss KREF’s financial results will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 784-1730 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 380-7410 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KREF’s website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), pass code 4337419, beginning approximately two hours after the broadcast.

A slide presentation containing supplemental information has also been posted to the Investor Relations section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.

