LandOnEarth, The Revolutionary Real Estate Platform, Adds ChatGPT to Power the Evolution of HomeMatch Technology

SAN FRANCISCO & SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LandOnEarth, a new platform in the AI driven collaborative search experience announced the integration of ChatGPT to power its groundbreaking HomeMatch Technology.

The integration of ChatGPT into LandOnEarth’s HomeMatch Technology (currently only available on desktop) creates a first-of-its-kind platform disrupting the traditional “filter-and-find” online home search process. To date, LandOnEarth is the first to use this innovative technology for searching and matching homes, which drastically reduces the time spent reviewing listing after listing and revolutionizes how real estate professionals and home buyers discover the perfect property.

Like a dating app, but for homes, LandOnEarth matches properties to a home buyer’s personal profile of needs, wants and their unique situation, including neighborhood and lifestyle. Together with the integration of ChatGPT it enables stories that allow a home buyer and their real estate agent to understand why each home is a perfect match, building a stronger collaboration between the two parties.

LandOnEarth is a free tool for home buyers. It brings together thousands of data points from local area properties for sale, local restaurants, walking trails, museums, medical care providers, and demographics. Then it uses AI to predict which properties will best fit a home buyer based on their profile.

HomeMatch Technology + ChatGPT supercharges the advanced AI algorithms to analyze these data points against the full MLS inventory of homes. Then it provides a personalized match score (represented as a percentage) for every home, highlighting the homes that best meet their criteria, as well as why those properties do or don’t meet the home buyer’s key priorities.

As a result, the home buyer can understand the available inventory compared to their wish list and make adjustments to dial in the right neighborhoods and features that fit their lifestyle.

“At LandOnEarth, we are on the pulse of technology trends, and very much involved in leading the transitional shift happening with AI in proptech. By combining our innovative HomeMatch Technology with ChatGPT’s powerful AI capabilities we can now provide an even more accurate and efficient home match experience for our agents and home buyers changing the antiquated home search experience for good,” said Mario Corona, CEO of LandOnEarth.

LandOnEarth is uniquely positioned as a real estate agent network, connecting home buyers with their own agent exclusively, or helping them to find one in the network. Qualified real estate professionals join LandOnEarth’s growing network, connecting their complete local set of MLS listings so their clients gain full insight into potential property matches as they become available.

LandOnEarth was recently named as a 2023 company to watch in the category of Collaborative Home Search by T3 Sixty, a leading real estate tech research firm. LandOnEarth is currently available in San Antonio and Austin, Texas. They are expanding to Dallas, Houston, San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco in the second quarter of 2023 with ambition to be nationally available later this year.

About LandOnEarth

LandOnEarth is the first real estate platform that empowers consumers to find the perfect match based on their needs, budget, and lifestyle. A sophisticated proprietary algorithm uses AI to combine consumer input, available inventory, and lifestyle data to create a match score that shows matching properties by percentage. The platform will integrate ranking, communications, scheduling, real-time chat, and management tools to provide consumers with seamless control throughout the real estate lifecycle. More at LandOnEarth.com.

Contacts

Kristen O’Brien



[email protected]