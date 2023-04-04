LeanTaaS and Siemens Healthineers Announce Strategic Relationship to Optimize Hospital Operational Performance

The two companies will collectively drive outcomes and efficiency to help health systems achieve and sustain peak performance in the dynamic U.S. healthcare market

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LeanTaaS, Inc., a market leader in providing AI-powered and SaaS-based capacity management, staffing, and patient flow software for health systems, today announced a new strategic relationship with Siemens Healthineers, a leading medical technology company. Under the terms of the agreement, this relationship will help enable large hospitals and health systems within the Siemens Healthineers network drive outcomes, including improved patient access, physician and staffing satisfaction, and financial performance. The Siemens Healthineers network can now deploy system-wide tools designed to optimize capacity supported by the powerful combination of LeanTaaS’ Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) -based predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions and the enterprise-wide management expertise from Siemens Healthineers.

The healthcare industry continues to address the hurdles of high inflation rates and labor shortages — creating a critical need for health systems to optimize operational performance this year and beyond. This collaboration will provide Siemens Healthineers’ 3,000+ hospital and health system customers with the opportunity to overcome operational challenges by converting vast amounts of real-time performance data into prescriptive actions that help unlock capacity and throughput across: perioperative, staffing, inpatient flow, infusion centers, and enterprise-wide virtual command centers.

“This agreement reflects our shared vision to help health systems transform the delivery of care for all the lives they touch,” said David Pacitti, President of Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. and Head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers. “Working together brings breakthrough opportunities to deliver outcomes that help solve staffing challenges, improve margins, and increase access to care that are meaningful for both patients and providers.”

Siemens Healthineers and Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), as part of a 10-year Value Partnership, implemented LeanTaaS’ AI/ML-driven workflows for proactive capacity management across the MUSC Charleston Division. Since launch, the collaboration has helped MUSC expand access to care by more than 1,000 cases cumulatively over baseline and orthopedic volume has grown 8% year-over-year across all campuses, among other meaningful results.

“Hospitals and health systems are a decade behind other industries in digital transformation and we have to catch up to deliver the best quality care and financial sustainability. That’s why we’ve embraced this relationship with Siemens Healthineers and LeanTaaS, who have quickly and seamlessly integrated this platform and enabled us to drive near-immediate value,” said Dr. David Zaas, CEO, Charleston Division and Chief Clinical Officer, MUSC Health. “This isn’t about technology; it’s about transforming care delivery to be safer and more efficient. We can’t do that on our own and we need complimentary solutions to EHR platforms and existing capabilities. We needed to be in a bigger ecosystem to leverage the best technology, change our culture, and drive processes to yield improved outcomes, and that’s exactly what we’ve been able to do.”

“Both companies are synonymous with delivering proven outcomes and ROI for health systems,” said Mohan Giridharadas, LeanTaaS Founder and CEO. “Together, we’ll make it easier for health systems to know what’s coming and get more out of their existing assets by unlocking capacity, generating new sources of revenue, streamlining resource allocation and deployment, increasing throughput, and decreasing delays in all major areas of a hospital. We are excited to collaborate with the Siemens Healthineers team to create long-lasting, meaningful change for health systems at such a critical time in the industry.”

The outcomes described herein are based on results that were achieved in a customer’s unique setting. Because there is no “typical” hospital and many variables exist (e.g., hospital size, samples mix, case mix, level of IT and/or automation adoption), there can be no guarantee that other customers will achieve the same results.

About LeanTaaS

LeanTaaS provides software solutions that combine lean principles, predictive and prescriptive analytics, and machine learning to transform hospital and infusion center operations. The company’s software is being used by over 175 health systems across the nation, which rely on the iQueue cloud-based solutions to increase patient access, decrease wait times, reduce healthcare delivery costs, and improve revenue. LeanTaaS is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA with offices in Newton, MA and Charlotte, NC. For more information about LeanTaaS, please visit https://leantaas.com/, and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers and its regional companies are continuously developing their product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company’s foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, in-vivo diagnostics, and innovative cancer care. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers’ ability to provide high-quality, efficient care. In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, Siemens Healthineers, which has approximately 69,500 employees worldwide, generated revenue of around €21.7 billion and adjusted EBIT of almost €3.7 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

