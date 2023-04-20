Liquid Avatar Technologies Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 20, 2023) – Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE: LQID) (the “Company” or “Liquid Avatar“) announces that it will not be in a position to file its audited consolidated annual financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended December 31, 2022 and accompanying management discussion and analysis (the “Annual Financial Filings“) by the filing deadline of May 1, 2023 due to the lack of necessary funds to timely commence the audit process as part of the Annual Financial Filings of the Company. The Company has access to sufficient funds now and expects that the Annual Financial Filings will be filed prior to June 30, 2023.

As a result of the delay in filing, the Company has requested that the Ontario Securities Commission and other Canadian securities regulatory authorities issue a temporary management cease trade order (“MCTO“) that prohibits certain officers of the Company from trading in securities of the Company for so long as the Annual Financial Filings are not filed. The issuance of such MCTO would generally not affect the ability of persons who have not been directors or officers of the Company to trade in their securities. However, in its discretion, the Ontario Securities Commission may determine that it would be appropriate to issue an issuer cease trade order affecting all of the Company’s securities.

The Company intends to provide information in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults with respect to further developments in respect of this matter promptly following their occurrence, including the issuance of bi-weekly status update reports for so long as the Annual Financial Filings are not filed. The Company has not taken any steps towards any insolvency proceeding and the Company has no material information to release to the public. The Company has made the foregoing representations in accordance with the requirements of applicable securities laws.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in over 100 countries and regions globally via the Apple App Store and Google Play, is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create, manage and control their digital footprint. The Meta Park Pass TM, which provides Proof of Humanity and high levels of assurance that a user is a real person, reducing fraud by working to eliminate fake and duplicate accounts and bots, is among the industry’s first verifiable credentials that allows users to manage and control the use of their digital footprint. This, current, and other future credentials will be available to use through the Liquid Avatar Mobile App for a user to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

The Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem (LAVCE) has been developed to support all participants in a digital credential ecosystem, including the Holder, Issuer and Verifier, using state-of-the-art blockchain and open standards technologies initially as a node on the Indicio Network. The Company is a voting and steering committee member of the Trust over IP Foundation, founding and steering committee member of Cardea, a Linux Foundation Public Health project, member of the Good Health Pass collaborative, DIACC and the Covid Credentials Initiative (“CCI”).

The Meta Park Pass TM is a W3C verifiable credential designed for interoperability. The Meta Park Pass TM contains a verified phone number with country code and an AI reviewed self-attested age and can be expanded to include other unique credentials. Users will be able to login into multiple supported Metaverses with little friction and the platform knows they are a real and unique user. Additional credentials can grant access as each Metaverse matures and provides additional services and experiences.

The Company has a suite of early-stage programs that support the Liquid Avatar Mobile App program, including Liquid Shopz, a cash back and reward program that has over 600 leading online merchants, which is in the pre-launch phase, and is working to release its own branded network payment card in the United States, the LQID Card, with the world’s first Metaverse Rewards program which remains in development.

The Company’s subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios, is a creative and development agency that is focused on providing digital goods and services expertise to its clients.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “LQID” (CSE: LQID).

The Company also trades in the United States, on the OTCQB under the symbol “LQAVF” and in Frankfurt under the symbol “4T5”.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163203