Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Provides Update on Vitamind

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 21, 2023) – Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) (“Lobe” or the “Company“), a North American Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases today provides an update on its acquisition of the Vitamind Brand and intellectual property (“Vitamind“) pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated April 30, 2021 (the “Agreement“).

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued 2,916,668[1] common shares to acquire Vitamind. The Agreement specified performance milestones that the company must achieve in order for it to release the 2,916,668 consideration shares. Those milestones and the dates that the milestones were satisfied and the escrow restrictions were removed are summarized in the table below:

Milestone Number of Consideration Shares Performance Milestone Consideration Shares Released Release Date 1 729,167 Closing of purchase. Yes May 3, 2021 2 729,167 Developing no less than two SKUs addressing brain health. Yes April 30, 2021 3 729,167 Entering into a letter of intent with an entity which (i) is introduced to the Company by the Vendor; (ii) operates a natural health product supply network; and (iii) holds or has the ability to procure a natural product number from the Governmental Authority. Yes May 13, 2021 4 729,167 Entering into a letter of intent with an entity which (i) is introduced to the Company by the Vendor; and (ii) operates a natural health product distribution network. No N/A

The Company met the first and second milestones on closing of the Agreement.

The Company met the third milestone on May 13, 2021 when the Company entered into an exclusive two-year White Label Supply Agreement (“Supply Agreement“) with GCO Packaging and Manufacturing Inc expiring on May 13, 2023. There is a two-year renewal option which the Company does not expect to exercise. The Supply Agreement provides for the coordination of: (i) natural product number application with Health Canada; (ii) GS1 UPC registry; (iii) UPC agency design work; (iv) label design; (v) French translation of Product details; (vi) GS1 registry and publishing; (vii) digital label sample printing; and (v) custom tool and print set-up (the “Services“). The Company, at its sole discretion and expense, shall design and brand packaging, provided that GCO will provide the Services in respect of the packaging.

The fourth milestone has not been met and the shares remain in escrow. Management has focused the Company resources on the development of its intellectual property related to L-130 and L-131 and the recently announced Altemia acquisition. The Company does not expect that the final milestone will be met.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing patient-friendly, practical psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using sub-hallucinatory doses of psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness. Each of our New Chemical Entities, L-130 and L-131, are being developed to address unmet medical needs in neurological therapeutic applications.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release (including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, research and development using psychedelic compounds, and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness) are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Drug development involves long lead times, is very expensive and involves many variables of uncertainty. Anticipated timelines regarding drug development are based on reasonable assumptions informed by current knowledge and information available to the Company.

[1] The Company initially issued 17,500,000 common shares. The amount was subsequently reduced to 2,916,668 on June 10, 2022 when the Company consolidated its issued share capital on a ratio of 6 old common shares for every 1 new post-consolidated common share.

