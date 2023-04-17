Malwarebytes, Top Cybersecurity Vendor for Businesses, Now Offered on the Pax8 Marketplace for MSPs

DENVER, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, welcomes Malwarebytes, a leader in real-time cyber protection, to its cloud marketplace as a new global security vendor. This partnership will provide Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with Malwarebytes’ all-in-one endpoint security portfolio for advanced yet affordable protection for businesses. It is designed to safeguard MSPs and their clients from the constantly evolving threats posed by modern-day cybercriminals.

“At Pax8, we understand the vital role security plays in the technology industry, and we emphasize our strong commitment to offer our partners the finest cybersecurity solutions available from top vendors such as Malwarebytes,” said Sophie Merrifield, CVP of Vendor Operations at Pax8. “This partnership provides MSPs with a convenient and efficient way to enhance their clients’ security posture, strengthen their own businesses, and stay ahead of the latest cybersecurity threats.”

Malwarebytes is consistently ranked #1 by independent third-party research labs for their ability to spot and stop more malware, including zero-day threats, ransomware, fileless attacks and exploits, underscoring the company’s ability to stay ahead of today’s evolving threats through continuous product innovation. Through the Pax8 Marketplace, MSPs can access Malwarebytes’ entire security portfolio with ease. With a shared MSP emphasis, Pax8 and Malwarebytes are committed to providing MSPs with innovative technology and top-of-the-line security services to their clients while scaling their businesses and remaining competitive in the ever-changing managed services landscape.

“Pax8 is the future of SaaS distribution and, together, we can deliver cybersecurity solutions purpose-built for MSPs to help them future proof their security posture,” said Brian Thomas, VP of Global MSP and Channel Programs, Malwarebytes. “We have aggressive plans to continue to invest in our MSP offerings and security portfolio to reach even more partners with our award-winning solutions.”

The Malwarebytes OneView platform empowers MSPs to deliver enterprise-class endpoint security solutions that drastically reduce customer malware infections and ransomware exposure. With centralized access into client sites, OneView streamlines management of endpoint security, licensing subscriptions, role-based access, customer reporting and more. With additional threat prevention modules and services such as DNS filtering and managed detection and response (MDR), partners can offer the right product or service to each customer, tailored to their specific needs.

Malwarebytes solutions available in the Pax8 Marketplace include:

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)

Endpoint Protection (EP)

Incident Response (IR)

Mobile Security

Vulnerability and Patch Management

DNS Filtering

Application Block

Managed Detection and Response service

To learn more about Pax8 and Malwarebytes, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 400,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, Malwarebytes’ award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions and its world-class team of threat researchers protect millions of individuals and thousands of businesses across the globe. The effectiveness and ease-of-use of Malwarebytes solutions are consistently recognized by independent third parties including MITRE Engenuity, MRG Effitas, AVLAB, AV-TEST (consumer and business), Gartner Peer Insights, G2 Crowd and CNET. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit malwarebytes.com.

Pax8 Media Contact:

Melissa Gallegos, Communications Director

[email protected]

Malwarebytes Media Contact:

Ashley Stewart, Director, Analyst & Public Relations

[email protected]