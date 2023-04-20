Marpai, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marpai, Inc. (“Marpai” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MRAI), a technology company using artificial intelligence (A.I.) to transform health plans for employers that self-fund their healthcare, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 7,400,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $7,400,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the offering for the repayment of debt relating to the Company’s acquisition of Maestro Health (in an amount equal to not less than 35% of the funds raised in the offering) and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

ThinkEquity acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The final prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 41st Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673, by email at [email protected].

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAI) is a technology company bringing AI-powered health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $22 billion TPA (Third Party Administrator) sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1 trillion in annual claims, Marpai maximizes the value of the health plan as measured in health outcomes. Marpai takes a member-centric approach to connect members to health solutions predicted to have a high probability of positive outcomes, and aims to bring value-based care to the self-insured market. With effective early intervention, disease management, claims processing and proactive member outreach, Marpai works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com.

