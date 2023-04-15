Maxar Technologies Provides Update on Status of Regulatory Approvals of Proposed Acquisition by Advent International

Proposed Acquisition on Track to Close in Late April or Early May of 2023

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) (“Maxar” or the “Company”), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that it has received the majority of the regulatory consents required for the Company’s previously announced transaction to be acquired by Advent International (“Advent”), one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. Advent has agreed, pursuant to a definitive merger agreement, dated December 15, 2022 (the “Merger Agreement”), to acquire all outstanding shares of Maxar common stock for $53.00 per share in cash.

The transaction also remains subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, including approval by Maxar stockholders and the receipt of approvals from certain other authorities. Both Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC, leading proxy advisory firms, have recommended that stockholders vote for the proposal to approve the proposed acquisition. A special meeting of Maxar’s stockholders to approve the Merger Agreement will be held virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MAXR2023SM at 11 a.m. Mountain Time on April 19, 2023.

Maxar and Advent currently anticipate that the proposed transaction will close in late April or early May of 2023, subject to satisfaction or waiver of all other closing conditions, including receipt of outstanding regulatory approvals.

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

About Advent International

Founded in 1984 and based in Boston, MA, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 405 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of September 30, 2022, had $89 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 285 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. This includes investments in defense, security and cybersecurity as well as critical national infrastructure.

For over 35 years, Advent has been dedicated to international investing and remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies.

For more information, visit



Website: www.adventinternational.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/advent-international

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication relates to the proposed transaction involving Maxar. In connection with the proposed transaction, Maxar filed a proxy statement on Schedule 14A (the “Definitive Proxy Statement”) on March 16, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). On or about March 16, 2023, Maxar commenced mailing the Definitive Proxy Statement and a proxy card to each stockholder entitled to vote at the special meeting relating to the proposed transaction. This communication is not a substitute for the Definitive Proxy Statement or any other document that Maxar has filed or may file with the SEC or send to its stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, STOCKHOLDERS OF MAXAR ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain the documents (when available) free of charge at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, or by visiting Maxar’s investor relations website, https://investor.maxar.com/overview/default.aspx.

Participants in the Solicitation

Maxar and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the holders of Maxar’s common stock in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Maxar and their ownership of Maxar’s common stock is set forth in the definitive proxy statement for Maxar’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022, or its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in other documents filed by Maxar with the SEC. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is contained in the Definitive Proxy Statement and will be included in other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC in respect of the proposed transaction when they become available. Free copies of the Definitive Proxy Statement and such other materials may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

Forward-Looking Statements

