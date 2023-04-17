ME2C Environmental Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results, Achieves 66% Revenue Growth YoY

Significant Revenue Increase Promotes the Company’s Expansion into New Markets & Technologies

Corsicana, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – April 17, 2023) – Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) (“ME 2 C Environmental ” or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, announced today its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

Q4 and 2022 Year-End Financial Summary

Q4 Revenue for 2022 increased t o $5.7M from $2.7M for Q4 2021, an increase of approximately $3M or 110%

Management Commentary

“Our achievements during 2022 were the culmination of numerous strategic efforts that have brought forth positive advancement in several areas, including our financial position” began Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of ME 2 C Environmental. “Due mainly to increased product sales, 2022 represents the second year of significant revenue improvements – this last year reaching 66% year-over-year growth and exceeding the near 60% revenue increase that was achieved in 2021. As we have previously stated, we expect this rate of 50-60%+ annual growth to continue based on the strength of our core business in a stable industry, with increased energy demands from coal power and more stringent federal regulations for emissions controls, along with the execution of other growth initiatives that are currently in place.

Continued MacPherson, “If 2022 was a transitional year in our growth, 2023 will be a year of expansion as we focus on outreach with increasing our investor community across North America and abroad, moving our environmental technologies into new, large markets that support critical energy and infrastructure concerns, and introducing our patented, highly effective technologies for mercury emissions reduction to developing coal markets in other countries.

“Our trajectory onto a major stock exchange, tangible value from our patent protection, and additional business partners for our core technology, are expected to be catalysts for near-term expansion moving further into 2023, and we are excited for the potential value that these efforts will provide to our long-term shareholders,” concluded MacPherson.

The Company expects to file the Form 10-K on or before April 24, 2023. Accordingly, the information contained in this press release is preliminary and unaudited, subject to change upon finalization of the year-end audit.

About ME2C® Environmental

ME 2 C Environmental is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME 2 C’s leading-edge mercury emissions technologies and services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME 2 C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit http://www.me2cenvironmental.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the loss of major customers; dependence on availability and retention of key suppliers; changes, or lack of changes, in environmental regulations; risks related to advancements in technologies; lack of diversification in the Company’s business; risks related to intellectual property, including the ability to protect intellectual property and the success of the ongoing patent litigation; competition risks; changes in demand for coal as a fuel source for electricity production; ability to retain key personnel; business interruptions as a result of COVID-19; absence of a liquid public market for our common stock; share price volatility; the potential that dividends may never be declared; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). ME 2 C Environmental does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in ME 2 C Environmental’s periodic filings with SEC.

