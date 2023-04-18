Medexus to Participate in the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

TORONTO and CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSX: MDP; OTCQX: MEDXF) is pleased to announce that company management will be participating in the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference from April 25 to 26, 2023.

Event: 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Date: April 25-26, 2023

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Medexus Presentation: Tuesday, April 25 at 9:30 AM Eastern time

Ken d’Entremont, Medexus’s Chief Executive Officer, and Marcel Konrad, Medexus’s Chief Financial Officer, will deliver a presentation on April 25, 2023 at 9:30 AM Eastern time and will be available for in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

A live and recorded webcast of the Medexus presentation will be available on the Investors—News & Events section of Medexus’s corporate website or at the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/bloomburton8/mdp.to/3095334

About Medexus

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform and a growing portfolio of innovative and rare disease treatment solutions. Medexus’s current focus is on the therapeutic areas of hematology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. For more information about Medexus and its product portfolio, please see the company’s corporate website at www.medexus.com and its filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, as well as advisory on direct investing, company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

Contacts

Ken d’Entremont | CEO, Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Tel: 905-676-0003 | Email: [email protected]

Marcel Konrad | CFO, Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Tel: 312-548-3139 | Email: [email protected]

Victoria Rutherford | Adelaide Capital

Tel: 480-625-5772 | Email: [email protected]

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “will”, “plans”, “potential”, and similar words, phrases, or expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words, phrases, or expressions. These statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Medexus cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Material risk factors include, but are not limited to, those set out in Medexus’s materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including Medexus’s most recent annual information form and management’s discussion and analysis. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this news release. Other than as specifically required by law, Medexus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.