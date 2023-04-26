Mendus announces two upcoming presentations at the 2023 CIMT Annual Meeting

UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FROM ADVANCE II TRIAL TO BE SHARED IN AN ORAL PRESENTATION AND POSTER ON NEXT-GENERATION IMMUNE PRIMER PROGRAM

Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced the upcoming presentation of new clinical data from the Phase 2 ADVANCE II trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) at the Cancer Immunotherapy (CIMT) Annual Meeting, being held from May 3-5, 2023 in Mainz, Germany. In addition to these updated clinical results, Mendus will share novel data on a preclinical discovery program evaluating a next-generation immune primer at CIMT 2023.

“Both the detailed immunological data supporting our most advanced clinical program in AML maintenance and the discovery of a potentially enhanced intratumoral immune primer based on the DCOne cell line exemplify Mendus’ strong research capabilities and deep expertise in dendritic cell biology and cancer immunotherapy,” said Erik Manting, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Mendus. “We are excited about the opportunity to present these results at the CIMT meeting, Europe’s largest meeting focused on cancer immunotherapy research and development.”

Abstract #58, to be featured in an oral presentation, summarizes novel immunomonitoring data from the ADVANCE II trial, a Phase 2 monotherapy trial studying Mendus’ lead program vididencel (DCP-001) as a novel maintenance treatment modality in AML. The data support vididencel’s mode of action as an immunotherapy with the potential to delay or prevent tumor recurrence in patients with measurable residual disease. Mendus previously presented positive relapse-free and overall survival data from the ADVANCE II trial in an oral presentation at the Annual American Society for Hematology (ASH) 2022 conference.





Abstract Number: 58

Abstract Title: High dimensional analysis of peripheral blood mononuclear cells in AML patients shows a beneficial tumor reactive T-cell environment at treatment start in patients responding to treatment with an allogenic leukemia-derived cancer vaccine (vididencel)

Authors: Hester van Zeeburg, Satwinder Kaur Singh, Marij Welters, Sjoerd van der Burg, Aristoteles Giagounidis, Eva Wagner-Drouet, Uwe Platzbecker, Bjorn Gjertsen, Arjan van de Loosdrecht, Jeroen Rovers

Session Date & Time: Friday, 5 May 2023, between 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CET (oral presentation), Wednesday, 3 May 2023 between 3:00 pm – 5:30 pm CET (poster session)

Abstract #164, to be featured in a poster presentation at CIMT 2023, summarizes findings showing that leukemic-derived dendritic cells based on Mendus’ DCOne cell line induce a strong activation of co-cultured natural killer (NK) cells and monocytes when combined with anti-PD-L1 antibodies. An intratumoral immune primer based on this concept could potentially induce activation of intratumoral macrophages, NK cells and T cells, turning a “cold” tumor into a “hot” tumor that is more susceptible to the immune system.





Abstract Number: 164

Abstract Title: DCOne-derived mature DCs opsonized with anti-PD-L1 antibodies as potential intratumoral immune primers

Authors: Haoxiao Zou, Alex Karlsson-Parra, Satwinder Kaur Singh

Session Date & Time: Thursday, 4 May 2023 between 3:30 pm – 6:00 pm CET

Both abstracts are made available on the CIMT 2023 conference website.





