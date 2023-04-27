Mendus to participate in upcoming conferences in May 2023

Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:





9thLSX World Congress

London, UK, May 3-4, 2023

Erik Manting, CEO of Mendus, will attend the conference.

https://www.lsxleaders.com/lsx-world-congress





20th CIMT Annual Meeting 2023

Mainz, Germany, May 3-5, 2023

Mendus will present updated immunomonitoring data from the ADVANCE II trial in acute myeloid leukemia and preclinical data on a novel intratumoral immune primer in an oral presentation and a poster presentation.

https://www.meeting.cimt.eu/





CCBIO’s 11th Annual Symposium

Osoyro, Norway, May 8-10, 2023

Mendus will present immunomonitoring and research data supporting the mode of action of its lead program vididencel

https://www.uib.no/en/ccbio/120996/ccbios-11th-annual-symposium-2023





FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: [email protected]





INVESTOR RELATIONS

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577

E-mail: [email protected]





MEDIA RELATIONS

Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: [email protected]





ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/

Attachment