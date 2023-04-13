Michael Blackton Appointed as Senior Vice President of Elektrofi’s Technical Operations as Elektrofi Continues to Bolster Leadership Bench with Industry Veterans

BOSTON, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Elektrofi, a biotechnology company focused on drug formulation and delivery innovations, welcomed Michael Blackton as the company’s Senior Vice President of Technical Operations. Blackton will be a member of Elektrofi’s Senior Leadership Team, responsible for Manufacturing, Technical Operations, Global Supply Chain, and Quality for Elektrofi’s growing portfolio of diverse molecules. As a seasoned leader, Michael is well positioned to ensure the ongoing successful development of partnered programs.

Elektrofi focusses on improving administration for a wide range of medicines including monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and other large molecule drugs. Elektrofi’s platform technology is designed to overcome the challenges of delivering biologic-based therapies by enabling patients to self-inject therapies at home rather than in a hospital setting.

“Redefining and rethinking traditional delivery processes for biologics delivery takes precision, persistence and passion, and Mike Blackton brings all three to Elektrofi,” said Chase Coffman, CEO and Co-Founder of Elektrofi. “We are thrilled to welcome Mike to Elektrofi as we continue to grow and innovate on behalf of patients and communities. Mike’s proven and extensive clinical and scientific expertise make him the ideal leader in this crucial role.”

Blackton brings more than three decades of experience focused on Quality, Operations, and Manufacturing, with a focus in monoclonal antibodies, small molecules, medical devices, and advanced therapies. Prior to joining Elektrofi, he served as the Senior Vice President of Cell Therapy Manufacturing and DeTIl Product Leader at Nurix Therapeutics and held leadership roles at Adaptimmune, Eli Lilly and Company and Millennium Pharmaceuticals. He has served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Parental Drug Association and is the past Chair and Co-Founder of the ATMP Advisory Board and ATMP Interest Group and past member of the Biopharmaceutical Advisory Board. Michael is a co-contributor to the publication of several PDA Technical Reports relating to operations, product development, and lifecycle practices.

“I am honored to have joined Elektrofi and to be a part of the culture where the people, science and technology are converging to challenge the status quo of drug delivery,” said Blackton. “We have a remarkable opportunity to revolutionize how patients receive life changing therapies. Elektrofi has exceptionally high levels of collaboration, accountability, and flawless execution, and I look forward to driving technical operational excellence in partnership with the team and our partners.”

Blackton earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biochemistry/Cell Biology from University of California at San Diego and a Master of Business Administration from New York University.

About Elektrofi

Elektrofi is a biotechnology company focused on improving administration for a wide range of medicines including monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and other large molecule drugs. Its breakthrough formulation platform enables stabilized, highly concentrated formulations for subcutaneous administration. The company is using this technology to transform therapies that are administered intravenously, and to enhance injectable products by reducing the volume and frequency of dosing. Elektrofi partners with pharmaceutical companies to jointly develop patient-friendly delivery solutions. Headquartered in Boston, the company is shaping the future of biologics delivery. For more information, visit www.elektrofi.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.