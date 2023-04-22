Microsoft and CueZen Partner to Deliver Personalized Health Recommendations at Massive Scale

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CueZen, a personalization engine for health, will be working with Microsoft Azure Health Data Services to revolutionize the healthcare industry. The collaboration aims to leverage CueZen’s generative AI technology for health, and Microsoft Azure’s cloud services to provide more personalized patient engagement solutions to their healthcare enterprise customers.

“We are excited to collaborate with Microsoft Azure Health Data Services to empower healthcare enterprise customers to offer more personalized health recommendations and customized next best actions to their members and patients,” said Ankur Teredesai, CEO of CueZen. “Together we aim to provide tools for a more tailored and effective health experience for each individual, and to help improve engagement and health outcomes.”

The personalization engine for health enables sustained engagement to drive behavior change and helps improve patient outcomes while reducing costs, through precision recommendations.

“By combining CueZen’s AI-based personalization engine with Microsoft Azure’s cloud services, we can help healthcare organizations rapidly scale to enable more personalized patient care,” added Rajya Bhaiya, Senior Director MedTech, Microsoft Health and Life Sciences Data & AI.

This work will enable CueZen to leverage Azure’s secure, scalable, and compliant cloud infrastructure to enhance CueZen’s medical device data management and analytics capabilities. It will also enable CueZen to rapidly deploy new features and functionalities to its customers globally.

CueZen’s approach to modernize health data enables healthcare organizations to create digital twins of their patient or member populations by combining clinical data with lifestyle data from health trackers, apps and home medical devices.

For more information about CueZen and Microsoft Azure Health Data Services’ MedTech Service, please visit www.cuezen.com or www.azure.microsoft.com/medtech.

Contacts

Media Contact
Sunil Shinde

425.260.8766

[email protected]

