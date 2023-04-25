Mirantis OpenStack for Kubernetes Secures OpenStack and Improves User Experience

MOSK 23.1 includes significant security improvements, plus tutorials for onboarding

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MOSK—Mirantis, freeing developers to create their most valuable code, today announced the latest version of Mirantis OpenStack on Kubernetes (MOSK), which enhances OpenStack security and improves the user experience.

OpenStack is the world’s leading open source private cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) framework, providing a feature-rich, mature environment for hosting virtual machines, networks, and storage. MOSK brings virtualized infrastructure into the cloud native world, providing an easy-to-use virtualization platform built on Kubernetes for optimal flexibility and resilience.

MOSK 23.1 includes several significant security improvements that minimize the risk of data breaches and other security threats. These improvements include the ability for administrators to restrict OpenStack superusers to their own projects and rotate passwords to minimize exposure due to compromised passwords, plus encryption of internal communications. Additional noteworthy features include the following:

Full support for Tungsten Fabric, enabling users to take advantage of advanced networking functions, including load balancing with the OpenStack Octavia load balancer.

Improved user experience, with tutorials and a sample application to assist with onboarding.

Customization options for OpenStack deployments for more technical users, enabling them to tailor the platform to their specific needs and preferences and make it more efficient and effective for their particular use cases.

“MOSK is a powerful cloud computing platform that offers organizations the flexibility, scalability, and security they need to meet the challenges of today’s digital landscape,” said Artem Andreev, product manager, Mirantis. “By simplifying the deployment and management of OpenStack and Kubernetes, MOSK frees developers to focus on creating their most valuable code, allowing organizations to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives and improve their ability to innovate and compete in the marketplace.”

Learn more about this latest Mirantis OpenStack on Kubernetes in the blog post here.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations ship code faster on public and private clouds, increasing developer productivity by removing the stress of managing infrastructure. The company combines intelligent automation and cloud native expertise to provide a ZeroOps approach to managing and operating Kubernetes and cloud environments. Mirantis delivers a public cloud experience on any infrastructure, from the data center to the edge, with one cohesive cloud experience for complete app and DevOps portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management, all based on open source.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Inmarsat, PayPal, Reliance Jio, Societe Generale, Splunk, and S&P Global. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

