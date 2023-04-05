Monroe Capital Supports Growth of Amelia

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monroe Capital LLC announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the strategic investment and future growth of Amelia, alongside private equity sponsor BuildGroup.

Based in New York, Amelia is a global leader in Conversational Artificial Intelligence (“CAI”). Amelia’s AI products and automation platform utilize cutting edge machine learning and algorithms through digital agents to enhance call centers, customer service and user experiences. Powered by Conversational AI, Amelia manages millions of tasks at scale in banking, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. With offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific, enterprises trust Amelia’s products and solutions to serve customers on a global basis.

Zia Uddin, President of Monroe stated, “We’re excited to partner with BuildGroup and Amelia in the AI ecosystem, which is projected to reach over $1 trillion by 2029. Our software and technology strategy continues to seek areas of growth where we can capitalize on sizable market opportunities with market leaders. We are confident that we are in the early stages of AI as a disruptive force in many industries and use cases.”

In 2022, Monroe invested over $935 million in financing commitments in over 20 software and technology companies.

