Mutual Aid Ambulance Service Board of Directors Appoints Gene Komondor as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced Healthcare, EMS Executive Brings Leadership to Westmoreland County’s Largest Ambulance Service

GREENSBURG, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mutual Aid Ambulance Service Inc., the largest ambulance service in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, has a new Chief Executive Officer. Tom Freeman, chairman of the Mutual Aid Ambulance Service board of directors, announced today that Gene Komondor has been hired to fill the position, which has been vacant since June 2022.

“After a process that began with a referral from an outside consultant and included meetings with members of our finance committee, our medical director, human resources director and, finally, the full board, we are pleased to welcome Gene as our new CEO,” said Freeman.

Komondor has a background in ambulance company operations along with experience in other healthcare-related roles including physician practice management and remote patient monitoring services. He previously owned a large ambulance company that provided patient transport services throughout Western Pennsylvania. The company was purchased by a larger firm that had operations in multiple states. Komondor remained with the new company for several years, developing and managing contracts to provide ambulance services for health insurance companies in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and West Virginia.

“Based on his experience, we are looking forward to Gene reviewing our current operations and helping us to identify new opportunities that are available in the ever-changing healthcare market,” said Freeman.

In addition to his previous role in ambulance company operations, Komondor also serves as an instructor in the Emergency Medicine degree program at the University of Pittsburgh, where he has been teaching courses on EMS and healthcare management since 2004. A certified emergency medical technician, he also served as an EMT instructor at the Center for Emergency Medicine of Western Pennsylvania. He holds bachelor’s degrees in public administration and human resources management from Point Park University and a master’s degree from St. Vincent College. He has also completed executive education training at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

“I am grateful for the confidence the Mutual Aid board has placed in me. Mutual Aid Ambulance Service is one of the premier EMS agencies in Western Pennsylvania,” Komondor said. “I’m looking forward to working with our professional staff to ensure that the organization continues to fulfill its mission of providing high-quality care to the residents of the many communities we are privileged to serve.”

Komondor and his wife Christine are the parents of two grown children and reside in North Huntingdon. Freeman said that Komondor’s first full day in the position will be Monday, April 24. According to Freeman, Ken Bacha, who has been serving as interim CEO, will return to his prior role of Operations Director.

For more information regarding Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, including communities served, memberships and training, visit www.Mutual-Aid.com.

About Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, Inc.

Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, Inc., the largest ambulance service in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, provides emergency medical care to residents across 34 communities, expanding nearly 1,000 square miles. In addition to providing ambulance service in urban and rural areas, Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, Inc., runs a nationally-recognized Emergency Medicine Education Institute which provides EMT and paramedic certification programs as well as CPR, AED, and first aid bystander and rescuer safety educational programs. Learn more about the services Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, Inc., provides at www.Mutual-Aid.com.

