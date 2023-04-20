New CAST capabilities automatically identify opportunities to optimize software maintenance costs

CAST Highlight Portfolio Advisor for Software Maintenance CAST Highlight Portfolio Advisor for Software Maintenance

NEW YORK and PARIS, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CAST has announced the introduction of new capabilities that automatically recommend priority actions to take across application portfolios to optimize software maintenance costs and efficiency.

Available in CAST Highlight, the firm’s SaaS-based software intelligence product for rapid portfolio insights, the Portfolio Advisor for Software Maintenance automatically identifies applications and recommends corresponding actions around those which:

Have too many or too few resources assigned that can/should be reallocated with minimal risk

Are supported by development team(s) that need more training

Have a high developer turnover rate, representing future risk

“With the rising need to optimize IT costs in the current economic climate, the demand for smarter portfolio governance has never been greater,” said Greg Rivera, vice president of product for CAST Highlight. “This new capability bolsters CAST Highlight’s ‘control tower’ capabilities that automatically understand application source code, generating risk and cost reduction recommendations that enable faster transformation at scale.”

Available April 22, the new release also features additional portfolio governance capabilities including a proprietary component function that enables organizations to automatically identify, catalog, and set policies for ‘in-house’ or commercially licensed components and libraries across a portfolio.

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit castsoftware.com.

