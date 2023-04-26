Nozomi Networks Earns Publisher’s Choice for OT and IoT Endpoint Security in 2023 Global InfoSec Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced it has been honored with the Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) Global InfoSec Publisher’s Choice Award for OT and IoT Endpoint Security categories.

As a recipient of the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards, Nozomi Networks is the first-ever company to be recognized as an endpoint security solution provider for OT and IoT by CDM, the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.

“As threats to industrial and critical infrastructure persist, earning the prestigious Global InfoSec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine underscores the innovative and effective solutions Nozomi Networks provides,” said Edgard Capdevielle, President and CEO of Nozomi Networks. “Our team’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding OT and IoT environments has solidified our industry leading position. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain dedicated to delivering world-class cybersecurity solutions to our customers and partners.”

“Nozomi Networks embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks accelerates digital transformation by protecting the world’s critical infrastructure, industrial and government organizations from cyber threats. Our solution delivers exceptional network and asset visibility, threat detection, and insights for OT and IoT environments. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

