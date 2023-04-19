PersonalRX Acquires New York-Based Pharmacy

Expands high-touch, one-on-one approach to all patients in New York including Medicaid

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PersonalRX , the home delivery pharmacy that places the patient at the center of care, today announced that it has acquired the MedMinder pharmacy in Brooklyn, NY. This marks PersonalRX’s growth into New York, and they will serve all New York-based patients – including those that are members of NY MRX, the Medicaid Pharmacy Program.

PersonalRX, which is a Mail Service Pharmacy accredited by URAC, was created to support patients that take five or more medications. Designed with the patient in mind, PersonalRX provides patients with much needed personal attention. Medication is provided in dose packs, which are clearly labeled with the patient’s name, the drug and the date and time the medication should be taken.

The pharmacy’s customers were automatically transitioned to PersonalRX, which went into effect as of April 3. With PersonalRX, patients’ medication errors are reduced, which improves their health, while they simultaneously save time and have the confidence that their medications will all be delivered on time, every time without any additional cost. Additionally, all PersonalRX patients receive:

Dedicated personal care coordinator

24/7 access to pharmacist

Automatic refills

Coordination between doctors and insurance

“Pharmacists have a growing role to play in healthcare delivery, and this acquisition positions PersonalRX to best support patients in New York,” said Lawrence Margolis, CEO, PersonalRX. “At PersonalRX, delivering a superior patient experience is at the core of everything we do, and we are excited to bring a new level of services to these patients.”

To learn more, please visit: https://personalrx.com/faqs/#medminder .

About PersonalRX

PersonalRX is a home delivery pharmacy that provides the much needed personal attention that other pharmacies simply don’t provide. With PersonalRX, managing medications has never been easier. The company delivers all of the pre-packaged, clearly labeled medications straight to our patient’s door and provides a dedicated pharmacy technician who calls patients at least once per month. PersonalRX is based in East Rutherford, NJ and operates across the US. For more information, please visit https://personalrx.com/ .