PlayMining Web3 Gaming Platform Announces Game Launch and NFT Presale for “Lost Archive +”

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Web3 entertainment company Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA) has announced the upcoming launch of the Lost Archive + Play-to-Earn (P2E) NFT game on the PlayMining GameFi platform in late May this spring. A presale for the Lost Archive + NFT collection will begin on the PlayMining NFT marketplace in late April.

Lost Archive + will join a rapidly growing catalog of PlayMining P2E games that allow players to earn DEAPcoin ( $DEP ) through play. DEP tokens can be used to purchase game utility NFTs, traded on popular exchanges such as OKX, Gate.io, Uniswap, Bitmart and Bitrue.

“We are strongly committed to building value for our platform and sure that Lost Archive + will be a hit with our PlayMining community of over 2.7 million people,” said PlayMining co-founder and co-CEO Kozo Yamada .

In addition to Lost Archive +, PlayMining’s P2E game titles include JobTribes , Cookin’ Burger , Menya Dragon Ramen , Graffiti Racer and Lucky Farmer . They also have a collaborative metaverse initiative called Kamui Fujiwara Verse . More NFT games are scheduled to launch this year.

Intense Card Battles on a Strategic Game Board: The Perfect Combination

Lost Archive + is a competitive card battle game that combines deck building with strategic placement on a game board. Players choose their favorite cards to create a deck in advance before entering a battle with another player, or against a story mode NPC. Decks can also be shared with other people, giving players ample opportunity to explore a variety of strategies. To fight, players spend ‘mana’ points to play cards onto the board, trying to reduce their opponent’s physical strength to zero while protecting their own minions through various strategic board placements.

The game incorporates a large number of collectible NFT cards designed to attract players and collectors, although there are also standard cards that can be used for free. Minions are character cards that attack the opponents’ power and health, and are placed directly on the game board when played. Also summoned onto the game board are relic cards, which are objects that grant an often permanent effect to strengthen friendly minions or weaken the enemy minions. Lastly, there are spell cards, which are not placed on the board but instead cause immediate magical effects ranging from damaging enemy minions to recovering health and supporting a player’s own minions.

The artwork on these cards reflects a very rich game setting that interweaves sword and sorcery with technology across three separate and distinct superpowers: Ardbeg, a rapidly modernizing civilization, Kalila, a nature-oriented nation, and Port Ellen, a land of magic atop a floating continent. The three factions have erupted into war after the breaking of an age-old peace treaty, and it is up to the players to determine who will win.

In addition to their beautiful artwork and basic gameplay abilities, NFTs can help players earn more DEP. Including NFTs in a battle deck will increase both stamina and the number of acquired battle points. Stamina is required to enter ranked battles, and battle points grant the players crystals, which can be converted to DEP. Players can also lend their NFTs to others. Crystals earned with a borrowed NFT are split between the borrower and the NFT’s owner according to a predetermined ratio — which can be an excellent opportunity for players who do not yet own any NFTs to get a leg up on the P2E aspect of Lost Archive +.

“PlayMining’s most popular game, JobTribes, is also a deck-building card battle game which has a very successful P2E model. Since December 2021, over 9,300 people have borrowed JobTribes NFTs and earned over US$4.7 million,” said DEA CSO Tatsuya Kohrogi . “Lost Archive + builds on this deck-building scholarship formula with an extra layer of board placement strategy that we expect will go over very well with our community.”

GameFi-for-Good: Giving Third-Party Game Developers a Leg Up

Lost Archive + is developed by Clover Lab., Inc., a Japanese game studio that has been building successful games since 2009. By launching Lost Archive + on the PlayMining GameFi platform, Clover Lab is able to claim most of the value their game creates, including royalties from NFTs sold on the PlayMining NFT marketplace. PlayMining also has an expanding metaverse platform that interested partners can build on.

While DEA is very experienced at building hit games themselves, they are keen to partner with experienced game developers to launch on their platform. Lost Archive + will be the second third-party game to launch on PlayMining—the first, Menya Dragon Ramen, launched in October, 2022.

“A large part of our business model is predicated on championing ‘GameFi-for-Good’ to make social impact,” said DEA’s other co-founder and co-CEO Naohito Yoshida . “We support P2E because we want to give back to our community. We are always looking for new ways to support real people with our games, and one great way to do this is to support indie game developers. It can be notoriously hard for small video game companies to build their IPs due to high distribution fees eating up more than 30% of their revenue. We aim to put a stop to this with a fair and transparent platform that offers in-house IP monetization options.”

Game studios interested in releasing a game on the PlayMining platform should get in touch with DEA via the following form: https://forms.gle/dVD2zRDQTS8tk8bY6

About Clover Lab., Inc.

Founded in Osaka, Japan in 2009, Clover Lab., Inc. is involved in the planning, development and operation of web services and online games for mobile devices. Their mission is to create games that aim to enrich the players’ lives, lifestyles and spirit.

About Digital Entertainment Asset

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA) is a Singapore-based global Web3 entertainment company founded in August 2018. DEA is a developer of Play-to-Earn (P2E) games — also referred to as Play-and-Earn (P&E) games. DEA also operates the PlayMining gamefi platform, NFT marketplace and ‘Verse’ metaverse project as well as DEAPcoin ($DEP) — the first P&E token approved by the Financial Service Agency (FSA) of Japan. The team is headed by two co-CEOs — Naohito Yoshida and Kozo Yamada — who together bring decades of experience in founding successful startups (with 3 IPOs), creating hit video games, producing Web TV programs and displaying a deep understanding of NFT gaming.

About PlayMining

PlayMining is a GameFi and metaverse platform that empowers creators who would otherwise benefit very little in the traditional IP creation industry. The PlayMining platform is a new business model for content creation, featuring an NFT Marketplace powered by the PlayMining DEAPcoin ($DEP), paired with an NFT gaming and Metaverse platform. Featuring both in-house games as well as third-party projects with their own native tokens that allow creators to capture much of the value they create, the PlayMining platform has 2.7 million users and a catalog of P&E game titles including Job Tribes, Cookin’ Burger, Menya Dragon Ramen, Graffiti Racer and Lucky Farmer, as well as the metaverse project Fujiwara Kamui Verse.

