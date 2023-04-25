Port Orange, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – April 25, 2023) – Angelic Lift (386-855-8633), a medical clinic in Port Orange, has announced an allergy testing and treatment program for local patients.

Following the announcement, Angelic Lift offers blood and skin testing options for food allergies, seasonal pollen, mold, animal dander, and other potential allergens.

More information can be found at https://angelicliftwellness.com/allergy-testing-treatment.

Port Orange Angelic Lift Announces Food & Pollen Allergy Testing & Treatments

The clinic explains that many patients don’t get their allergies tested because they are afraid the process will be painful. With its newly announced allergy testing service, Angelic Lift is making these painless options more accessible for adults, as well as children over the age of two.

Recognizing that different allergens can lead to various symptoms ranging from mild to severe, the clinic now offers testing and subsequent treatment options for more than 400 allergens, including stinging insects. The goal of the new test is to identify what substance triggers the allergy in a patient, and help them manage symptoms more effectively as a result.

The allergy blood tests announced by Angelic Lift measure immunoglobulin, a type of antibody produced by the immune system. This test can identify a range of allergies, including, dust, medicines, or specific foods. In addition to blood testing, the clinic also offers skin tests using a comb-like device. With this test, a small amount of the suspected allergen is placed on the skin, and the device creates a small scratch or prick. Results are available in just 15 minutes, allowing patients to quickly determine which substances they are allergic to.

The latest announcement emphasizes that Angelic Lift is now offering more accessible test options to all local patients. By identifying the specific allergens that trigger a patient’s symptoms, the staff at the clinic will work with the patient to develop an individualized treatment plan that may involve immunotherapy or other interventions.

Among the immunotherapy options Angelic Lift offers are allergy shots, or sublingual drops, which are placed under the tongue and have proven to significantly reduce one’s sensitivity to allergens.

Angelic Lift notes that the allergy testing and subsequent treatment offered at the clinic are covered by insurance.

Interested parties can learn more at https://angelicliftwellness.com

