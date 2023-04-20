Pyramid Analytics is ranked highest for Augmented Consumer and Business Analyst Use Cases in the 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for ABI Platforms report

Pyramid Analytics was also recognized as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for ABI Platforms

LONDON & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pyramid Analytics—a market-leading business and decision intelligence provider delivering business analytics, data preparation, and data science in a unified platform—is pleased to announce it has ranked highest for the Augmented Consumer and Business Analyst Use Cases in the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence (ABI Platforms) report. It was also recognized as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence (ABI) Platforms report.

In its Gartner Critical Capabilities for ABI Platforms report, Gartner evaluated vendors across four Use Cases (Augmented Consumer, Business Analyst, Data Scientist, and Analytics Developer). Pyramid ranked highest in two Use Cases (Augmented Consumer, Business Analyst), is second in the Data Scientist Use Case, and fourth for the Analytics Developer Use Case. We believe these results are reflective of Pyramid’s multi-persona product vision.

Last week, Gartner released its 2023 Magic Quadrant, which evaluates 20 vendors from the ABI space. Per the analyst firm: “Gartner Magic Quadrant gives enterprise technology shoppers an unbiased assessment of how well competing providers are performing against Gartner’s market view and is supplemented by validated user reviews.”

Gartner Critical Capabilities Rankings

Pyramid is ranked highest for the Augmented Consumer Use Case .

. Pyramid is ranked highest for the Business Analyst Use Case .

. Pyramid was also highly ranked in other areas, including a second-highest score for the Data Scientist Use Case and fourth-highest score for the Analytics Developer Use Case.

Gartner Magic Quadrant Position

Pyramid Analytics is recognized as a Visionary among ABI platforms.

In 2023, Pyramid Analytics is recognized among all 20 vendors evaluated .

. Companies recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant are placed according to two criteria: the Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Pyramid’s vision for business and decision modeling: Tabulate and Solve

Recent product innovations include the new Tabulate and Solve modules within the Pyramid Platform. Tabulate—featuring a no-code/low-code interface—is designed for business modeling by business users without exporting data or manual manipulation in spreadsheets and is fully integrated into the platform. Solve is a powerful complement to Tabulate that generates prescriptive and optimization solutions based on user-designed decision models. Pyramid customers using Tabulate and Solve can query data directly while working in a familiar spreadsheet-like format, and insights can be easily shared with other users to make optimal business decisions.

Executing on complete, unified decision intelligence

Only the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform unifies data preparation, business analytics, and data science on a single, integrated platform. With a powerful suite of augmented analytics capabilities—including innovative applications of AI and ML—Pyramid lowers the skills barrier and empowers anyone within an organization to build a faster, more intelligent decision-making process. Schedule a demo of the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform today.

Quote

Omri Kohl, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Pyramid Analytics: “I believe few pieces of research reflect current analytics and business intelligence trends like the Gartner Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports for ABI. We are pleased to be recognized as Visionaries and ranked first for the Augmented Consumer and Business Analyst Use Cases. I’d like to thank our customers and partners—we are grateful for their continued business and trust. I’m so proud of the incredible work accomplished by the entire Pyramid team. Together, we have built a Decision Intelligence Platform that’s preparing organizations for what’s next.”

What are the Gartner Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities?

According to Gartner:

Gartner Magic Quadrant research methodology provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct:

Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.

Visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules, but do not yet execute well.

Niche Players focus successfully on a small segment, or are unfocused and do not out-innovate or outperform others.

Challengers execute well today or may dominate a large segment, but do not demonstrate an understanding of market direction.

As companion research, Gartner Critical Capabilities notes provide deeper insight into providers’ product and service offerings by extending the Magic Quadrant analysis. Use this research to further investigate product and service ratings based on key capabilities set to important, differentiating use cases.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics is the next generation of business analytics. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform empowers people with augmented, automated, and collaborative insights that simplify and guide the use of data in decision-making. The Pyramid Platform provides direct access to any data, enabling governed self-service for any person and meeting any analytics need in a no-code environment. It combines data prep, business analytics, and data science into one frictionless platform to empower anyone with intelligent decision-making. This enables a strategic, enterprise-wide approach to business intelligence and analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo today.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not hinder talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

