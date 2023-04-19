Qualtrics Secures Highest Rating Among Experience Management Providers in G2’s Spring 2023 Enterprise Grid® Report

G2 Buyers recognized Qualtrics as the top provider for Experience Management and Feedback Analytics

Qualtrics secured more than 30 leadership awards including Social Media Analytics, Contact Center Quality Assurance and Proactive Customer Retention

PROVO, Utah & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced that it has achieved the highest rating for Experience Management in G2’s Spring 2023 Enterprise Grid® Report, for the second year in a row. G2, the largest and most trusted software marketplace, ranks the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. Qualtrics Customer Experience solutions were also top rated in Feedback Analytics and Proactive Customer Retention and Qualtrics CoreXM was rated highest by customers in the G2 Grid® Report for Survey providers. In total, Qualtrics achieved leader status in more than 30 categories in the G2 Spring 2023 reports.

“We are honored that millions of G2 software buyers ranked Qualtrics as the leader in experience management,” said Brad Anderson, President of Products, User Experience and Engineering. “G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, and this ranking is an indicator of the value our customers are realizing from our Experience Management solutions.”

These results are a powerful representation of the investments Qualtrics has made to empower its more than 18,000 customers to deeply understand their customers and take the right actions across their business. Qualtrics experience management solutions immediately surface customer friction and guide frontline teams in the moment to better serve clients across any channel. Organizations can turn insights from the platform into company-wide improvement across processes, products, and digital properties to increase customer lifetime value. To learn more, visit www.qualtrics.com/frontline/.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. G2 releases Grid and Index Reports that rank products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

Products in the G2 report are ranked by customer satisfaction (based on validated reviews on G2) and market presence (based on market share, company size, and social impact). Products falling into G2’s Leader quadrant are rated highly by users and have substantial market presence scores.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software provider that helps organizations quickly identify and resolve points of friction across all digital and human touchpoints in their business – so they can retain their best customers and employees, protect their revenue, and drive profitability. More than 18,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics’s advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle, and operates out of 28 offices globally. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

