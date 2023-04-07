Ready to Serve: Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation Announce Disaster-Recovery Measures Following Recent Tornadoes

Foundation grants to support relief and recovery efforts; bank services to help consumers and businesses.





BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation on Friday announced support for people, businesses and nonprofits following a series of tornadoes and severe storms that struck areas across the South and Midwest beginning Friday, March 31.

The storm response is built around three key elements:

1.) Grants from the Regions Foundation to support agencies on the front lines of community recovery

2.) Volunteerism from Regions Bank associates to feed people in areas impacted by severe weather

3.) Disaster-recovery financial services from Regions Bank to support consumers and businesses

Regions Foundation Support:

The Regions Foundation is an Alabama-based nonprofit funded primarily by Regions Bank. In addition to long-range community development funding, the foundation provides disaster-relief grants when areas are impacted by natural disasters.

Regions Foundation leaders approved a total of $60,000 in grant funding to support areas affected by the storms. From the $60,000 total, individual grants will finance work carried out by the following organizations:

The American Red Cross – Red Cross teams are on the ground delivering vital aid to people across several states. In Arkansas alone, the nonprofit quickly provided shelter and essential supplies for people in Little Rock, Wynne and Jacksonville. The Regions Foundation is supporting Red Cross work through a new $30,000 grant approved this week.

Our House (Little Rock, Ark.) – The Regions Foundation is providing a grant of $10,000 to Our House in support of shelter and childcare services for people in impacted areas around Arkansas’ capital city.

CareLink (Little Rock, Ark.) – The Regions Foundation is presenting a $10,000 grant to CareLink to assist with home repairs, utility assistance, emergency food boxes and household necessities as recovery continues.

Boys and Girls Club of the Hatchie River Region (Covington, Tenn.) – The Regions Foundation authorized a $10,000 grant to support the Boys and Girls Club’s work to help establish a temporary school following the destruction of nearby elementary and middle school facilities. Funds will also benefit school food programs.

“When the unthinkable happens and people’s lives are completely upended, these are the organizations that offer consolation, assistance and hope,” said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. “Every nonprofit we’re supporting is a source of comfort and stability in the moments when our communities are hurting the most. The Regions Foundation is incredibly proud to support the work their teams are doing to help people get back on their feet.”

Volunteerism in Action:

Regions Bank teams are participating in community-based opportunities where associates are grilling food and feeding hundreds of people impacted by the storms, specifically in metro Little Rock. Associates are serving first responders, too, in appreciation for their service.

The support extends beyond a warm meal. It’s a personal reminder that Regions associates care deeply about their communities.

“The tornadoes that roared through our area were incredibly strong, but our community is far stronger,” said Rodney Abston, Commercial Banking leader and market executive for Regions Bank in Little Rock. “Regions Bank team members have been reaching out to people and businesses to express our concern and convey our support for those impacted by the storms. Little Rock has always been a tight-knit community that comes together during difficult times. Along with the support of our colleagues at the Regions Foundation, we’re proud to stand with our community in helping neighbors recover and rebuild.”

Disaster-Recovery Financial Services from Regions Bank:

Additionally, Regions Bank is offering financial services to help consumers and businesses in areas hit hard by storms. Options available for a limited time in specific portions of Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Alabama1 include:

Regions Mortgage Disaster Relief Purchase and Renovation loan programs 2

Regions fees will be waived when customers use other banks’ ATMs in the impacted areas 1 for at least seven days effective April 6, 2023. (Note: Fees charged by other banks or ATM owners may still apply.)

for at least seven days effective April 6, 2023. No check-cashing fee for FEMA-issued checks when cashed in a Regions branch 3

Personal and business loan payment assistance 4

Payment deferrals for current credit card holders 4

Business loan payment deferrals of up to 90 days 4

One penalty-free CD withdrawal upon request (unless within seven days of issuance or renewal)

An interest rate discount of 0.50% on new personal unsecured loans when customers apply in a branch or by phone 5

An interest rate discount of up to 0.50% on auto loans when customers apply in-branch or by phone6

“While these services are designed to make a difference, often, the most important difference we can make is by thoughtfully listening to customers’ unique needs,” said Steve Nivet, Consumer Banking regional executive for Regions Bank. “Across our branch network, teams are ready to help people with financial questions that arise when recovering from a natural disaster. We’re here to provide stability and reassurance in life’s unexpected moments.”

In addition to mobile and online banking services and Regions’ local branch networks, the bank has dedicated teams available to help customers with needs related to the following services:

Mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit: Call 1-800-748-9498.

Credit cards, consumer loans, and lines of credit: Call 1-866-298-1113.

Any other banking needs: Call 1-800-411-9393.

The bank also makes disaster preparedness and recovery information available online at www.regions.com/DisasterRelief.

