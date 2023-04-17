Rogers Committed to 100% Canadian-Based Customer Service Team: Brings Hundreds of Shaw Customer Service Jobs Back to Canada

New jobs will be based in British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba

Only national carrier committed to entire customer service team in Canada

TORONTO, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers Communications Inc. today announced it is repatriating hundreds of Shaw jobs back to Canada as part of its commitment to a 100% Canadian-based customer service team.

The jobs, currently based outside of Canada, will be located in British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba to ensure every phone call or online chat with customers of the combined company is answered by a customer solution specialist based in Canada.

“As a proud Canadian company, we’re committed to investing in Canada,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers. “Bringing these jobs to Canada means all of our customers will be served by a team with deep knowledge of our products and services and roots in the communities where they live and work.”

Rogers’ historic merger with Shaw was completed on April 3, 2023, and the repatriation of jobs to Canada has already started, with customer care roles to be in place by Canada Day and all jobs fully transitioned by Q3 2023. In 2020, Rogers became the only national telecommunications provider with 100% Canadian-based call centres and continues to be the only national carrier committed to having its entire customer service team based here at home.

In addition to bringing hundreds of jobs back to Canada, Rogers plans to hire 1,000 customer service representatives across the country.

Rogers is also committed, as part of the merger with Shaw, to invest $6.5 billion over the next five years to bring fast, reliable networks to more communities across Western Canada. This includes expanding and improving 5G coverage along rural highways and in over 300 communities. These investments are expected to add over $7 billion in GDP to the region and create thousands of jobs over the next five years.

Calgary is the new Western Canadian headquarters of the combined company.

