Securing the Most Secure: RSA Identity Solutions Critical to Government Cybersecurity

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RSA, the security-first identity leader, will detail how its Unified Identity Platform helps government agencies accelerate progress against critical zero trust requirements and recent cybersecurity mandates at the 10th annual Public Sector Day event. At the event, RSA will demonstrate how its solutions and insights are helping public sector agencies, government contractors, and systems integrators meet EO 14028, OMB M-22-09, the National Cybersecurity Strategy, and a 2027 deadline for the Department of Defense to achieve target zero trust capabilities.

These new regulations underscore identity’s critical cybersecurity role: the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA’s) new Zero Trust Maturity Model lists identity as the first of five pillars that organizations need to build toward zero trust-architecture. CISA writes that agencies “should integrate identity, credential, and access management solutions…throughout the enterprise,” and notes that identity is crucial to provide “the right resources at the right time for the right purpose without granting excessive access.”

At the event, Department of Defense Principal Director for Cybersecurity / Deputy Chief Information Security Officer Gurpreet Bhatia will deliver a keynote speech on initiatives that must prioritize identity security, including zero trust, the government’s move to the cloud, and the White House’s cybersecurity executive order.

The RSA Unified Identity Platform provides the authentication, access, governance and lifecycle capabilities that federal agencies need to meet these requirements:

The DS100 ® integrates both FIDO2 passwordless and one-time authentication into one phishing-resistant authenticator.

The market-leading RSA Governance & Lifecycle ® solution provides the identity governance and administration (IGA) capabilities needed to gain deep visibility into users' access, a zero trust requirement.

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization Board provisional Authorization to Operate (JAB P-ATO) for RSA SecurID Federal ® now accelerates secure cloud deployments for departments and agencies.

RSA integrates both proprietary technologies and open standards—including FIDO2, FIPS 140, and VPAT accessibility requirements—to ensure that government agencies can extend best-of-breed security across their environment.

“RSA secures the most secure: 95% of the U.S. intelligence community relies on RSA to protect their identity infrastructures, and we’re the only vendor with both a Department of Defense-authorized verifier and authenticator,” said RSA Federal President Kevin Orr, who will host the federal breakout events at Public Sector Day. “Meeting new cybersecurity mandates represents important but complex work: only RSA has the security pedigree, authorizations, and Unified Identity Platform solutions government agencies need to modernize and secure their infrastructure.”

“With so much changing so quickly—and with so much at risk—public sector agencies need to find a way to provide flexible security that works for today’s challenges and that can extend to future issues,” said Steve Schmalz, RSA Federal Field CTO. “For decades, RSA has been supporting federal, state, and local governments find this balance, secure their technology, and fulfill their mission.”

