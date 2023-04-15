Securonix Appoints Jerry Raphael as Chief Financial Officer

Former Axonius CFO and Global Finance and Operations Executive Brings More Than Two Decades of High-Growth Enterprise Software Leadership to Next-Gen SIEM Market Leader

ADDISON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudNative—Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen SIEM, UEBA and SOAR, today announced the appointment of Jerry Raphael as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Raphael will be responsible for growing and scaling Securonix’s global finance organization to help lead its next phase of growth and deepen the company’s commitment to driving incremental value for its customers and partners.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jerry to Securonix and have him join our executive leadership team,” said Nayaki Nayyar, Chief Executive Officer, Securonix. “It is important for us to have proven industry leaders in key positions to support and accelerate our next stage of growth. Jerry is an innovative leader with a wealth of experience in cybersecurity and high growth companies, making him uniquely positioned to help Securonix rapidly scale profitably. I am excited to work with Jerry as we continue to deliver unparalleled value and service to the global enterprises that rely on us to solve their most difficult cybersecurity challenges.”

With more than 20 years of experience in strategic finance and global operations, Raphael has guided cybersecurity and enterprise software companies through multiple funding rounds and periods of hypergrowth. He most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of Axonius, a leader in cybersecurity asset management, where he helped the organization achieve unicorn status. Prior to joining Axonius, Raphael was the Chief Financial Officer at Stack Overflow, an enterprise SaaS knowledge share platform for developers and technologists. Raphael led Stack Overflow through international expansion, brought the company to profitability and helped facilitate its sale to Prosus for $1.8 billion. In addition to serving in leadership roles at Vibrant Media and World Wrestling Entertainment, Raphael spent 10 years at Grant Thornton advising clients on SEC regulations as they took their companies public.

“The business trajectory ahead of Securonix made this role an incredibly compelling opportunity,” said Jerry Raphael. “I was drawn to the company by the depth of the team’s experience, its history of standard-setting innovation in the SIEM market, and the exceptional relationships Securonix has forged with its customers and partners. It’s a privilege to join the company at such a critical time and I look forward to partnering with Nayaki and the impressive leadership team to scale the business as we enter our next stage of growth.”

The Securonix platform is purpose-built to defend against advanced threats in today’s complex hybrid environments. Recently named a leader for the fourth consecutive time in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Securonix pioneered User Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) with an analytics-centric approach to security monitoring, extended to next-gen SIEM with a scalable cloud-native architecture, and introduced native SOAR capabilities to deliver a true end-to-end security operations fabric for threat detection and response.

About Securonix

Securonix is redefining threat detection and response for today’s hybrid cloud, data-driven enterprise. Securonix Next-Gen SIEM, UEBA, and SOAR are powered by the most advanced analytics and built on a scalable, flexible cloud-native architecture. Securonix leverages behavioral analytics technology that pioneered the UEBA category to reduce noise, prioritize high fidelity alerts, and enable fast and precise response to insider and cyber threats. For more information visit www.securonix.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contacts

Geoff Lopes



fama PR for Securonix



[email protected]