Senhasegura Named Winner of Global InfoSec Award for Hot Privileged Access Management (PAM) During RSA Conference 2023

Senhasegura’s 360o Privileged Platform offers a powerful yet easy-to-use solution to secure a company’s increasingly complex mix of privileged users and machines

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PAM—RSA Conference — Senhasegura, a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions, has been named a winner in the 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine.

“Senhasegura embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Protecting privileged information and identities has become critical, with more than 84% of the data breaches in the last year linked to stolen credentials. Senhasegura takes a modern approach to privileged identity management, helping secure both human and machine access to a company’s most valuable assets, including servers, databases, IoT, network devices and DevOps environments.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine and the 11th Annual Global Infosec Awards program,” said Marcus Scharra, Senhasegura Co-CEO and Co-Founder. “Senhasegura is committed to helping companies around the world become more resilient by stopping privilege abuse from inside and outside the organization. This award is a validation of our technology leadership and our passion to deliver an exceptional customer experience with the industry’s best time-to-value.”

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About Senhasegura

Senhasegura is committed to helping companies become more secure and resilient by stopping privilege abuse from inside and outside the organization. Senhasegura’s award-winning 360º Privilege Platform addresses the entire privileged access management lifecycle, including before, during, and after access, and plays a critical role in implementing a robust zero trust architecture. Headquartered in Brazil, Senhasegura is a global leader with customers in over 55 countries throughout Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The Company’s PAM solution is distributed through an international network of more than 150 value-added, trusted channel partners. For more information, go to https://senhasegura.com or follow us on Twitter @senha_segura.

