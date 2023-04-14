SME and MSC Industrial Supply Co. Team Up to Teach Manufacturers How to Close the Gap on the ‘Digital Divide’ Using Metalworking Innovation in Digital Solution Showcase

Embracing innovative solutions is critical to thriving in today’s rapidly evolving manufacturing environment





SOUTHFIELD, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EASTEC23—SME and MSC Industrial Supply Co., both leaders in the manufacturing space, are teaming up to showcase innovative solutions that address some of the biggest challenges facing the industry today. Attendees at the Digital Solution Showcase at the EASTEC Manufacturing Technology Series event in West Springfield, Massachusetts May 16-18, will have the opportunity to learn more about the collaboration and get an insight into the latest technology that is transforming the industry.

According to Jamie Goettler, Senior Director, Metalworking Sales and Innovation at MSC, technology and innovation are essential drivers for machining business’s profitability and growth. The rapid pace of today’s hi-tech landscape can make technology adoption daunting, however, with a trusted partner, companies can position themselves to reap significant rewards.

Enter MSC’s metalworking innovations, an assortment of solutions designed to help customers achieve their manufacturing goals, whether that is increasing productivity, reducing costs, or improving quality. At the Digital Solution Showcase, visitors can expect to see some of the most innovative solutions in the industry, including TechMate™, MachineMax Pro®, MSC MillMax®, and the Accupro® ST Series. The centerpiece of the showcase includes a sneak peek into MSC’s latest intelligent edge solution. The new technology promises to be a game-changer in the industry, offering a range of features and benefits that will help businesses and organizations improve their operational efficiency and improve their bottom line.

“When it comes to adopting technology, larger manufacturers have dedicated employees who seek out, pilot, evaluate, and create an ROI for deployment,” said Goettler. “Smaller manufacturers may need to look to an industry partner, which is that outreach mechanism, to help them find the right ways to become more profitable, productive and win more work.”

MSC, through its team of metalworking professionals, works to help its customers – many of them small- to medium-size businesses – improve their competitiveness on a global scale. Its goal is to assist them in growing their business year-over-year and improving productivity by helping people and machinery work more efficiently.

“More than 90 percent of manufacturing done today in the U.S. and Canada is carried out by small- to medium-size manufacturers (SMMs),” said Bob Willig, executive director & CEO of SME. “Our recent SME-CESMII Smart Manufacturing Survey revealed that while almost two-thirds of respondents said their manufacturing operations are an integral component of their organization’s digital supply chain strategy, only two-in-five respondents indicated that their organization has dedicated headcount for smart manufacturing initiatives. Respondents from companies with only one manufacturing site are significantly more likely to indicate that their company’s manufacturing operations are not an integral part of their organization’s digital supply chain.”

Willig said the MSC IoT (Internet of Things) device can help manufacturers of all sizes bridge this digital divide and gain a competitive edge in the marketplace, especially with the advent of reshoring and the opportunity to become more effective at increasing production despite not being able to source enough workers. The solution, which will be on display at EASTEC, can help manufacturers embrace digital transformation cost-effectively.

Digital Solutions Showcase

EASTEC’s Digital Solution Showcase helps manufacturers experience new solutions that enhance efficiency, productivity, competitiveness, and profitability. The MT Series and MSC have curated the Showcase for visitors who want to learn about and interact with the latest technological innovations designed to improve year-over-year profitability by closing the digital tech gap and improving the productivity of both people and machines.

Follow EASTEC 2023

Follow EASTEC 2023 by visiting the EASTEC 2023 website. The event also is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For registration information, visit the EASTEC 2023 Registration page.

To become an exhibitor or sponsor for the event, visit the Exhibitor / Sponsor Inquiry page.

Use this link for: MEDIA REGISTRATION FOR EASTEC 2023, MAY 16-18 IN WEST SPRINGFIELD

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE: MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 2.3 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from more than 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of approximately 7,000 associates works with our customers to help drive results for their businesses – from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

About SME

SME believes in the power of technology and the innovation of people to advance our nation and solve the world’s greatest problems. For 90 years, SME has led the manufacturing ecosystem to elevate manufacturers, academia, professionals, and the communities in which they operate. We help build the bridge from today to the future by developing the next generation of manufacturing talent and informing the industry on technology advances that can propel their operations into excellence. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter, or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

NOTE TO EDITORS: High-resolution images of Jamie Goettler, Bob Willig, the LIMS device and EASTEC events are available from SME.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Michael Scholl



Senior PR Representative, SME



[email protected]

Tel. +1 313.425.3040

Paul Mason



Director, Corporate Communications



MSC Industrial Supply Co.



[email protected]

Tel. +1 336.817.2131