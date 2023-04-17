Splunk Appoints Min Wang as Chief Technology Officer

Google, Visa and HP Veteran Joins Technology Leadership Team

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the cybersecurity and observability leader, today announced Min Wang as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately. Reporting to Tom Casey, SVP, Products & Technology, Wang will partner with leaders across Engineering, Product Management, Design and Go-to-Market teams to advance the vision and technical direction of Splunk’s product portfolio innovation so customers can develop greater digital resilience.

Wang brings over 20 years of experience in technology research and development, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, data analytics and enterprise cloud. Most recently, she spent more than five years at Google, where she led a team responsible for critical components of the company’s AI-driven Google Assistant. Prior to Google, Wang served as the Senior Vice President of Visa Research, where she established the organization responsible for applied research on data analytics, security, and the future of commerce. She has also held research leadership roles for Google Research, HP Labs and IBM Research.

“With her extensive product leadership experience at global brands like Google, IBM, HP and Visa, deep expertise in scaled data management and passion for AI, Min is well-qualified to spearhead our efforts to build a safer, more resilient digital world through our unified security and observability solutions,” said Tom Casey, SVP of Products and Technology, Splunk. “Min’s track record of rapidly turning advanced research and development into practical value will help Splunk enable its customers to navigate the complexities of digital transformation while keeping their systems up, running and secure.”

“I am excited to join Splunk at a time when advancements in AI present a tremendous opportunity to transform our security and observability solutions,” said Wang. “By better leveraging AI technologies like machine learning and natural language processing, Splunk can extract deeper insights, provide more precise predictive analytics and streamline data analysis processes to foster more informed decision-making for our customers. I look forward to partnering with Splunk’s leaders and teams to help ensure our customers’ mission-critical systems remain secure, reliable and resilient.”

Min holds B.S. and M.S. degrees from Tsinghua University and a Ph.D. from Duke University. She has published over 90 research papers in top peer-reviewed conferences and journals and received several distinguished research awards for her work on data management.

