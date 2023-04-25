DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(AQSE: DXSP)

Statement Re: Further NHS Accreditation

DXS International, the digital clinical decision support company, is pleased to announce that on Friday 14 April it received NHS Accreditation for the NHS IM1 Pairing Integration API which provides read and write access to GP patient data throughout the UK.

This important achievement alleviates DXS’ dependency on using the existing commercial integrations provided by the three leading suppliers of primary care patient record systems in the UK. The development will also significantly enhance DXS’ ability to deliver its new ExpertCare Hypertension solution to users such as GPs, nurses and pharmacists throughout the UK, faster, better and more cost effectively.

This 18-month development initiative included building the foundation component of a new cloud based Aios platform which will significantly speed up deployment of various DXS products, automate user workflows and reduce support overhead.

David Immelman, DXS CEO, said “This is an exciting step forward, especially as DXS ExpertCare can help the NHS achieve its new target in England for GP practices to get controlled blood pressure up from 60% to 77% of the 8.5 million hypertensive patients in England which can save thousands of strokes and heart attacks.”

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.