T2 Biosystems Highlights New Clinical Data Presented at the ECCMID 2023 Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today highlighted new clinical data supporting the T2Bacteria® Panel and the T2Candida® Panel, that was recently presented at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) conference in Copenhagen, Denmark. The data demonstrates the speed, accuracy and clinical benefits of the T2Dx® Instrument and T2 Biosystems’ sepsis panels.

Data Highlights

Clinical Utilization of Culture-independent Tests for Diagnosis of BSIs in Critically Ill Patients (2023)

Presenters: Dr. Pavel Drevinek, Dr. Volkan Özenci

Session: Innovation Session

Data presented at the Innovation Session analyzed the detection time of both T2Bacteria and T2 sepsis panels.

High Detection Rate: The T2Bacteria Panel showed broad coverage, detecting 77% of all bloodstream infections, and facilitated a change in antibiotic therapy in 50% of T2Bacteria Panel positive cases at Motol University Hospital.

High Specificity and High Sensitivity: The T2 sepsis panels provided a tremendous improvement in the analytical phase of bloodstream infections detection. The T2 sepsis panels are now established in the clinical routine at Karolinska University Hospital.

Session presenter Dr. Pavel Drevinek, Motol University Hospital, Czechia stated, “As a clinical microbiologist, significant reduction in time to result of T2 sepsis panels allows me to target therapy for critically ill septic patients much earlier than blood culture. Moreover, the high sensitivity reveals cases that remain false negative by blood culture.”

Impact of T2MR Technology on Early Detection of Bacteremia and Fungemia in Critically Ill Patients (2023)

Presenters: Dr. Hugo Cruz

Data presented analyzed the early detection capabilities of T2MR technology.

Early Detection Rate: T2MR technology was found to be an excellent diagnostic test for early detection of bacteremia and fungemia in critically ill patients.

T2 Magnetic Resonance Technology Reduces Detection Time in Potentially Fatal Blood Infections. A New Approach for Sepsis Diagnosis (2023)

Authors: Pazos et al.

The poster presentation analyzed detection time utilizing T2 Magnetic Resonance Technology across a series of fatal blood infections.

Faster Targeted Therapy: T2MR provides an improvement in the current methodology for sepsis diagnosis as it allows clinicians to make targeted therapeutic decisions up to 35 hours before blood cultures.

About T2Bacteria Panel

The T2Bacteria Panel is the only FDA-cleared diagnostic test able to detect sepsis-causing bacterial pathogens directly from whole blood, in 3 to 5 hours, without the need to wait days for a positive blood culture. The T2Bacteria Panel runs on the fully-automated T2Dx Instrument and simultaneously detects five bacteria species, including E. faecium, S. aureus, K. pneumoniae, P. aeruginosa, and E. coli, and the CE marked version detects the aforementioned pathogens plus A. baumannii. Rapid detection of these pathogens is essential to getting infected patients on appropriate antibiotic therapy and improving clinical outcomes.

About the T2Candida Panel

The T2Candida Panel is the only FDA-cleared diagnostic test able to detect sepsis-causing fungal pathogens directly from whole blood, in 3-5 hours, without the need to wait days for a positive blood culture. The T2Candida Panel runs on the fully-automated T2Dx Instrument and simultaneously detects five Candida species, including C. albicans, C. tropicalis, C. parapsilosis, C. krusei, and C. glabrata. Rapid detection of these pathogens is essential to getting infected patients on appropriate antifungal therapy and improving clinical outcomes.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Biothreat™ Panel, the T2Cauris™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as next-generation products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

