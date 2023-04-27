Tempest to Report Early Results from Global Randomized Phase 1b/2 Combination Study of TPST-1120 in First-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Webcast Conference Call Friday, April 28, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET

BRISBANE, Calif., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class1 therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced the company plans to report early data from its Phase 1b/2 combination study of TPST-1120 in first-line hepatocellular carcinoma in a premarket press release and webcast Friday, April 28, 2023.

Tempest will host a conference call accompanied by a slide presentation at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, April 28th. To join the conference call via phone and participate in the live Q&A session, please pre-register online here to receive a telephone number and unique passcode required to enter the call. The live webcast and audio archive of the presentation may be accessed on the investor section of the Tempest website at https://ir.tempesttx.com. The webcast will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company has a diverse portfolio of novel programs ranging from early research to investigation in a randomized global study in first-line cancer patients. The company’s two novel clinical programs TPST-1120 and TPST-1495, target of PPARα and EP2/EP4, respectively, are advancing through trials designed to study the agents as monotherapies and in combination with other approved agents. Tempest is also developing an orally available inhibitor of TREX1, a target that controls activation of the cGAS/STING pathway. Tempest is headquartered in Brisbane, California. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

Investor Contacts:
Sylvia Wheeler
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
[email protected]

Aljanae Reynolds
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
[email protected]

1 If approved by the FDA

