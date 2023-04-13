Tentacle and Oread Announce Partnership to Simplify SOC 2 Compliance for Organizations of All Sizes

The partnership provides end-to-end compliance solutions that help organizations achieve SOC 2 reporting goals and establish long-term security infrastructure

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—Tentacle, a platform that transforms information security management by empowering organizations to assess their current security state, improve their posture, communicate data to stakeholders, and manage ongoing third-party risk, has announced a SOC 2 partnership with Oread Risk & Advisory.

With Tentacle’s release of the indexed SOC 2 security framework earlier this year, organizations have access to critical tools to eliminate guesswork by leveraging auditor-vetted SOC 2 controls and to assess readiness at their own pace. The partnership with Oread further enhances the capabilities related to SOC 2 preparedness, assessment, and ongoing adherence by facilitating the collaboration between users and Oread’s expert team of personnel. Using Tentacle, organizations are able to measure current alignment, collect artifacts and documentation, track revision history, and maintain SOC 2 compliance. When leveraging Oread’s service offering as well, organizations are able to collaborate on all of those activities seamlessly within their Tentacle instance, both with their internal team and with Oread, to prove compliance, receive a SOC 2 report, and to enhance their overall security posture.

“We are excited to bring this partnership to the market as it aligns with our mission to provide Tentacle users with a trusted path to improving their security posture. We strive to reduce the InfoSec professional’s to-do list where we can and when it comes to SOC 2, finding the right firm to guide in preparation, to assess, and to deliver a credible SOC 2 report can be daunting. We want to give our customers that direction and with Oread’s expertise and knowledge of the Tentacle platform, we are confident Tentacle users will find success in the SOC 2 process,” says Matthew Combs, CEO at Tentacle.

Oread is an industry leading security and compliance solutions provider whose expertise lies in risk attestation, auditing, consulting, and reporting. Through the partnership with Oread, Tentacle users are able to build a long-term compliance infrastructure at an incentivized rate by collaborating on the work already done in Tentacle. For SOC 2 specifically, Oread supports its customers by leading readiness engagements, by providing actionable guidance, and by conducting SOC 2 reports across a broad array of systems. Tentacle will serve as an intuitive and centralized platform to facilitate the delivery of Oread’s services.

“Through Tentacle’s platform, we will be able to assist clients in achieving SOC 2 compliance in a very thorough and timely manner. We are very excited to work with Tentacle on this partnership as the technology and their overall philosophies align well with our mission to guide our clients in creating long-term compliance and security infrastructure,” says Raja Paranjothi, Principal at Oread.

The indexed SOC 2 security framework is accessible through Tentacle’s free tier. To learn more about Tentacle , visit: https://www.tentacle.co/ and to take advantage of Tentacle’s partnership with Oread, reach out to [email protected].

About Tentacle: Tentacle is a SaaS-based information security platform located in Plano, Texas. The company offers a configurable data management tool that helps organizations improve their information security programs and overall security posture. With Tentacle, enterprises of all sizes can manage all details related to their internal security posture, track and monitor similar information for their partners and vendors, centralize the storage and management of program-related documentation, increase connectivity with key partners, establish multiple internal projects for tracking independent security requirements, and continually benchmark their activities against leading industry frameworks in the information security space. For more information, visit www.Tentacle.co.

About Oread Risk & Advisory: Oread Risk & Advisory is an IT Risk Consulting and Attestation firm. Our personnel use their years of experience and guidance to build client relationships that last. Our team truly prides themselves on being pragmatic, relationship-driven professionals. Our SOC reports and IT risk and security consulting are the core of our business specialties.

Contacts

Omar Ijaz



Tentacle, LLC



(424) 400-4840



[email protected]