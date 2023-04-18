Tianyun International: Chairman and CEO of the Group named one of Forbes China’s “2023 GBA ESG Entrepreneur 30”

HONG KONG, Apr 18, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Tianyun International Holdings Limited (“Tianyun International”, together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group”) (Stock Code: 6836.HK), a leading seller and manufacturer of processed fruit products in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”), is pleased to announce that Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Chairman and CEO of the Group, has been listed in Forbes China’s “2023 GBA ESG Entrepreneur 30”. This prestigious award recognises companies that have demonstrated excellent efforts and contributions in promoting ESG and was presented to Chairman Yang at the Forbes GBA ESG Economic Forum. The selection of 30 ESG Pioneers in the Greater Bay Area was based on international ESG standards, with corporate leadership, industry foresight, innovation drive, and personal impact as the core dimensions.

Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Chairman and CEO of the Group, was presented with the award Mr. Yang Ziyuan was interviewed by Forbes China with the Group’s new sports drink products

Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Chairman and CEO of the Group, said, “I am deeply honoured to be selected as one of the “2023 GBA ESG Entrepreneurs”. As a socially responsible enterprise, Tianyun International is committed to upholding ESG principles for sustainable development in green products, talents, corporate governance, and green and low-carbon development, and leading the industry in carrying out quality development. Aligning with China’s ‘dual carbon’ target, the Group has established environmental policies and targets and launched enhanced environmental management projects to reduce our carbon footprint. We will also continue to enhance our corporate governance, boost team cohesion, and fulfil our corporate social responsibility to reward the support and trust of our stakeholders.”

“In terms of products, we have been continuously recognised as a “National High-Tech Enterprise” and hold multiple patents for inventions, utility models, and designs. We prioritise comprehensive products research and development to continuously innovate and improve our food production technology standards, ensuring that we deliver high-quality and diversified product mix to both domestic and international markets. As consumer health awareness increases and demand for functional sports drinks rises, we have researched and developed the Fruit Granules Vitamin Sports Drink and Fruit Enzyme Sports Drink to offer consumers with quality products for nutritional supplements and health maintenance. We strongly believe that only through continually improving product quality and innovation, can we truly fulfill our corporate social responsibility and ESG development goals.”

“We are grateful for the continued support and trust of the community, and as part of our corporate social responsibility, we will remain committed to enhancing our business and sustainability capabilities. Our focus is to achieve our ESG development goals by fully integrating ESG into our operations and business development. We will also continue to collaborate with our employees, customers, and communities to improve ESG performance, and strive to work closely with stakeholders to promote sustainable and quality development. By doing so, we aim to make meaningful contributions to society, consumers, and the environment.”

About Tianyun International Holding Limited (Stock Code: 6836.HK)

Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the “Company”) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the “Group”) primarily focus on two core business areas: (i) research and development, production, and sales of processed fruit packaged in metal containers, plastic cups, glass containers, and aluminum foil bags and beverages; (ii) trading of fresh fruits. Processed fruit products are sold both under its own brands “Bingo Times”, “fruit zz” and “Tiantong Times” and on an OEM basis. The beverages are sold under its own brand Shiok Party and Demon Fruit Season.

The Group is fully committed to providing healthy and safe products to its customers. As a food enterprise with one of the most complete quality certifications, we rigorously adhere to the stringent international production standards and are accredited with BRC (A), IFS Food (High), FDA(FSMA), HALAL, SC, KOSHER, BSCI, and ISO22000, etc. in respect of our production facilities, quality control and management. The Group has also passed the internal food-production standards reviews and audits from several UK and US supermarket chains. Concurrently, as a Chinese food production and export enterprise, the Group upholds “Equal production line; Equal standard; Equal quality” to supply products of equivalent quality to domestic and international markets. The Group’s own-brand processed fruit products have continually achieved high market recognition since 2016 and have been awarded the honor and qualification of “China Canned Product Quality Certification Label” by national associations.

The Group was awarded China’s Most Promising Listed Companies by the internationally-renowned financial magazine Forbes and the “2017 Linyi Mayor Quality Award” by the PRC government in 2017. The Group’s new and proprietary researched, developed, and produced pure fruit snack food, which received a national “Certificate of Invention Patent” in 2018. In 2019 and 2022, the Group was awarded the National Hi-tech Enterprise Certificate for two consecutive terms. In 2020, the Group was recognised as one of the Most Valuable Chinese Brands for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, please visit www.tianyuninternational.com

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com