Toyobo and MC Launch Operations at New Joint Venture Company

TOKYO, Apr 6, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Toyobo Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Corporation are pleased to announce that on April 1st, 2023, we officially launched operations at our new joint venture company, Toyobo MC Corporation, which will specialize in the planning, development, manufacturing and sales of functional materials.

Please refer to the link of the document for details: www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/pr/pdf/2023/0406.pdf

Inquiry Recipient:

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Telephone:+81-6-6348-4210 / Facsimile:+81-6-6348-3443

Mitsubishi Corporation

Telephone:+81-3-3210-2171 / Facsimile:+81-3-5252-7705

Toyobo MC Corporation

Telephone:+81-6-6348-3310 / Facsimile:+81-6-6348-3299

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com