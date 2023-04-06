Toyobo and MC Launch Operations at New Joint Venture Company

TOKYO, Apr 6, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Toyobo Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Corporation are pleased to announce that on April 1st, 2023, we officially launched operations at our new joint venture company, Toyobo MC Corporation, which will specialize in the planning, development, manufacturing and sales of functional materials.

Please refer to the link of the document for details: www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/pr/pdf/2023/0406.pdf

Inquiry Recipient:

Toyobo Co., Ltd.
Telephone:+81-6-6348-4210 / Facsimile:+81-6-6348-3443

Mitsubishi Corporation
Telephone:+81-3-3210-2171 / Facsimile:+81-3-5252-7705

Toyobo MC Corporation
Telephone:+81-6-6348-3310 / Facsimile:+81-6-6348-3299

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com

Related Stories

Choose the phone you want, on Verizon

Mitsubishi Motors to Launch the New Delica Mini in May

MHIEC Receives Order to Rebuild a Waste-to-Energy Plant in Kita City, Tokyo

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing prepared for Portimao

Sunshine Insurance Released 2022 Annual Results: Keeping a High-quality and Steady Development

InfoComm Asia 2023: Innovative AudioVisual Technologies for a Digital Future

You may have missed

Choose the phone you want, on Verizon

Mitsubishi Motors to Launch the New Delica Mini in May

MHIEC Receives Order to Rebuild a Waste-to-Energy Plant in Kita City, Tokyo

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing prepared for Portimao

Toyobo and MC Launch Operations at New Joint Venture Company

error: Content is protected !!