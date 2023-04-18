Trammell Venture Partners Launches New Bitcoin-native Startup Ecosystem Web Platform, Venture-backed Bitcoin Jobs Board

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trammell Venture Partners (“TVP”), a leading-edge venture capital firm focused on investing in highly technical companies, today announced the launch of its web platform aimed at driving a nexus of Bitcoin-native venture capital research, crypto job search activity, and founder and portfolio value creation.

The new TVP web facility will drive the intersection of institutional-grade research with a conduit of the best companies that large generalist VC firms should be looking at. It will also feature great opportunities to find crypto jobs and bitcoin-native products and platforms to try.

“As the emerging growth category of Bitcoin startups accelerates, it’s critical to support this evolution by providing our portfolio with a pipeline of talent to fill key roles,” said Christopher Calicott, TVP managing director and founding partner. “For job seekers hoping to work full-time at a Bitcoin company, this is a great filter to highlight the best of the best venture-backed startups in the sector. Because of our industry expertise as the first Bitcoin-native dedicated fund series, TVP is very well-positioned to broaden that pipeline of great talent to Bitcoin companies.”

Venture capital as an asset class would not exist without the visionary entrepreneurs building high-growth companies. For the Bitcoin-native ecosystem specifically, these founders happen to be moving the needle in ushering in a new sustainable, global monetary order for the Internet Age. The new TVP platform will take a founder-first approach, profiling Bitcoin-native founders shaping this bright future and putting the human face on the global Bitcoin phenomenon.

The new TVP web platform with its venture-backed crypto jobs board is now ready to explore.

About Trammell Venture Partners

Trammell Venture Partners, founded in 2016, is an Austin-based early-stage venture capital firm focused on investing in highly technical companies in three core areas including Bitcoin-native technologies, security and privacy tech, and applied AI. Since 2020, TVP has focused on backing founders building on the layers of the Bitcoin protocol stack via the venture capital industry’s first dedicated Bitcoin-native mandated VC fund series: The TVP Bitcoin Venture Fund series of funds. Find out more about TVP on the web, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Contacts

Kristopher Conesa

C-Suite Media Strategies

[email protected]

(305) 975-5934