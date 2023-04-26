Press Release

Transfer of Nicox’s shares to Euronext Growth Paris effective on April 28, 2023

April 26, 2023 – release at 9:00 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that the transfer of the listing of the securities issued by the Company from the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment C) to the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility (the “Transfer”), will be effective as from the trading session of April 28, 2023.

The application for the Transfer was approved by the Euronext Listing Board on April 24, 2023.

As of April 28, 2023, the new mnemonic code of Nicox’s shares will be ALCOX. The ISIN code remains unchanged: FR0013018124.

This operation aims to allow the Company to have its securities admitted to trading on a market more commensurate with its size and market capitalization. Indeed, the Transfer to Euronext Growth enables the Company to reduce its obligations and constraints and, as a result, reduce the costs associated with its listing, while maintaining the shares’ tradability on a financial market.

The Company will continue to provide accurate, precise and truthful information, by disclosing any privileged information concerning the Company to the public, in accordance with the European Regulation on Market Abuse (“MAR”). The provisions of the MAR Regulation will also remain fully applicable to the Company, with respect to the disclosure of transfers of securities by directors.

The Information Document relating to the Transfer is available on the Company’s website www.nicox.com, in the Investors section.

The Company is assisted by Bryan, Garnier & Co. as Listing Sponsor in connection with the Transfer.

Definitive timetable for the transfer of listing market

Date Operation April 26, 2023 Publication of a Euronext notice announcing the delisting of Nicox’s shares from Euronext Paris Publication of a Euronext notice announcing the listing of Nicox’s shares to Euronext Growth Paris Dissemination of a press release by the Company and online publication of the Information Document on the Company’s and Euronext’s website April 28, 2023 before market opening Delisting of the Company’s shares from the Euronext Paris regulated market and admission of the Company’s shares to the multilateral trading facility Euronext Growth Paris

About Nicox

Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company is also conducting research on NCX 1728, a nitric oxide-donating phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor, in retinal conditions. NCX 4251, a novel, patented, ophthalmic suspension of fluticasone propionate nanocrystals for topical ocular application for dry eye disease, is being developed by Ocumension Therapeutics in China under an exclusive license agreement and is available for partnering elsewhere. Nicox generates revenue from 2 out-licensed products; VYZULTA® in glaucoma, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.), in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.

Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartiment C: Mid Caps;Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare index.

For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.

Analyst coverage

Bryan, Garnier & Co Eric Yoo Paris, France

Edison Investment Research Pooya Hemami London, UK

H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S.

Kepler Cheuvreux Arsene Guekam Paris, France

The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.

Nicox

Gavin Spencer

Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer

& Head of Corporate Development

T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.

Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox’s business are presented in the 3rd chapter of the ‘Document d’enregistrement universel, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2021’ filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 29, 2022, in its first amendment filed with the AMF on May 19, 2022, in the 2nd chapter of its second amendment filed with the AMF on November 22, 2022 and in the 2nd chapter of the Securities note filed with the AMF on November 22, 2022 which are available on Nicox’s website (www.nicox.com)

Nicox S.A.

Drakkar 2

Bât D, 2405 route des Dolines

06560 Valbonne, France

T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00

F +33 (0)4 97 24 53 99

Attachment