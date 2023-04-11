TrialWire Patient Recruitment Platform Launches AI Pre-recruit to Cut Recruitment Time by 50%

ADELAIDE, AUS, Apr 11, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – The award-winning TrialWire(TM) Patient Recruitment Platform, the most secure and rapid digital patient recruitment solution to reverse failing recruitment, today announced the rollout of Pre-recruit, the pre-recruitment solution that guarantees success before your study starts.

Pre-recruit ensures study sites have patients to contact as soon as the sites are activated, saving weeks or even months on a clinical program. Real-world data shows Pre-recruit cuts recruitment time by more than 50% saving costs and de-risking studies from the start. Using Pre-recruit sites can have a specific number of AI-Match screened eligible patients ready to contact. Sponsors, CROs, or sites can decide on how many patients each site can manage on activation which is pre-set on the Platform. With Pre-recruit, eligible patients are found online, AI-Match screened, and sent to dedicated and secure study site portals in Salesforce Health Cloud ready to be contacted by Study Coordinators when sites are activated.

Our SMS/Text Patient Engagement System ensures patients are retained by managing patient expectations around contact time with auto-reminders saying a Study Coordinator will contact them shortly. The SMS/Text Patient Engagement System is a world first in speed, security, and compliance for Study Coordinators contacting patients to discuss their study application and site bookings. It is primarily designed to speed up the contact process which is typically delayed using phone or email. Up to 50% of patients can be lost due to contact failure because they often don’t answer an unknown number call from a site. In addition, study coordinators often can’t afford the time to call more than 3-4 times in the hope of connecting with the patient.

TrialWire has found from patient responses that 92% want to be contacted by SMS/Text so this was a driving force behind the development and rollout of the service. This includes studies for older people. The SMS/Text Patient Engagement System can support all languages and keeps a record in the study coordinator’s Dashboard of all conversations.

Most study coordinators are using the contact system to arrange then confirm times for screening calls, or site screening visits.

TrialWire recruitment can start in under 24-hours because the Platform doesn’t require approvals.

The TrialWire Technology Platform includes:

– Dedicated secure portal dashboards for each Study Coordinator where they can review patient details and medical information

– Multiple dashboards per site so all Study Coordinators can connect with patients and see real-time progress

– Dashboards for sponsors and CROs where they can see de-identified referral status data

– Secure SMS/Text Patient Engagement System for SCs inside their dashboards for instant communications with the patient – book calls and screening visits

– Automated AI-Match and algorithm-driven “find and screen” patients process

– Minute-by-minute metrics for Study Coordinators showing numbers referred, contacted, screened, and enrolled at their site

– Minute-by-minute metrics for sponsors and CROs showing numbers referred, contacted, screened, and enrolled – across all sites on a study

– HIPAA compliance and all patient privacy security

– Built on the Salesforce Health Cloud

– Unlimited number of sites globally

– Available in all languages

– ScreenMatch – the SC support system that helps contact and phone screen patients

With more than 80% of clinical trials failing to recruit patients on time, and 30% of research sites not able to meet enrollment goals – 10% of sites don’t enroll any patients – TrialWire offers peace of mind for sponsors and their CROs.

TrialWire is ideal for sponsors and CROs wanting to avoid extended recruitment delays.

Request more information here – starts in 24 hours https://trial-wire.com/contact/

Learn more here https://www.trial-wire.com/

About TrialWire www.trial-wire.com

TrialWire is a privately held technology company that leverages 25 years of experience in the clinical trial patient recruitment sector. TrialWire, which is solving the most serious problem in the drug development sector.

Its mission is to end the patient recruitment crisis delaying the development of new therapies which is costing drug companies billions of dollars a day due to problems finding the right people quickly and enrolling them at the site level.

The TrialWire Platform is the most secure service (powered by Salesforce Health Cloud) that uses advanced algorithms to find the right people who are online that might be suitable for studies available on the Platform. They are invited into the Platform and taken through the AI-Match screener to determine an exact match to a study – site-based or remote/virtual. No account sign-up is required to find and apply for a study. The Platform ingests study data from approved trial registries like ClinicalTrials.Gov. It uses advanced online algorithms to find patient/trial matches based on detailed demographic and location profiles.

Key to the TrialWire success is that it finds motivated people who are actively online trying to find out more about their conditions. They can be connected to a site in under 2 minutes. These people have high retention rates. Unlike all other digital recruitment firms, TrialWire does NOT keep patient details once a study is completed – no databases so no potential privacy breaches. Sponsors are not paying for database building where patients are sent to other studies.

