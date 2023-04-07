U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action Announces Leadership Change

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action (USFRA) today announced the organization and CEO Erin Fitzgerald have agreed to an amicable parting of ways to pursue new opportunities.

“The USFRA Board of Directors appreciates the contributions Erin made to USFRA during her nearly 5-year tenure as CEO,” said USFRA Board Chair Marilyn Hershey, Dairy Management Inc. chair.

As the Board undertakes the process to identify the next CEO, a group of USFRA staff members will lead day-to-day operations of the organization in concert with the Executive Committee.

“The Board is confident that the interim leadership team will continue to advance USFRA’s vision to connect farmers and ranchers with food and agriculture stakeholders to co-create sustainable food systems,” said Hershey. “We look forward to continuing to amplify the voices of farmers and ranchers in discussions of climate-smart agriculture and their unique role to help solve the sustainability challenges of the 21st century.”

