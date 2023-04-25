Varonis Launches Third-Party App Risk Management

Reduce your cloud attack surface by discovering and remediating risky third-party integrations connected to Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Salesforce

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, announced third-party application risk management today at the RSA Conference 2023. This new capability, offered as part of Varonis’ DSPM solution, gives security teams centralized visibility and control over apps with access to their corporate cloud data.

Every third-party app expands the attack surface, especially when installed by end users without oversight or approval. IT security teams lack universal visibility into which apps are connected to their corporate SaaS platforms, the permissions they have, and their activity.

Varonis automatically discovers third-party apps and can remove risky connections. Varonis evaluates each app’s risk profile, analyzes its permissions and usage, and quantifies the security impact an app poses to the organization. Security teams can remove specific users or apps altogether to control risk and reduce costs.

“Rich app ecosystems like the Salesforce AppExchange and the Azure Marketplace help users get work done, but third-party apps can introduce risk to corporate SaaS data,” said David Bass, Executive Vice President of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer, Varonis. “This new capability gives Varonis customers yet another way to automatically shut down attack paths to mission-critical cloud data.”

This new capability expands Varonis’ industry-leading data security platform, giving customers the ability to improve their cloud data security posture by automatically:

Discovering and classifying sensitive data

Detecting and responding to abnormal behavior

Removing excessive permissions and sharing links

Finding and fixing critical misconfigurations

Mitigating third-party app and supply chain risk

Varonis’ SaaS platform is making automated outcomes a reality for customers. Recently, Varonis launched Proactive Incident Response, an expert team of cybersecurity professionals who watch and investigate customer alerts as part of the Varonis SaaS subscription. Varonis also introduced automated posture management to help customers effortlessly remediate security and compliance gaps across their SaaS and IaaS environments, and announced least privilege automation for Microsoft 365, Google Drive, and Box.

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, technology, consumer and retail, energy and utilities, construction and engineering, and education sectors.

