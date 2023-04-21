Viz.ai Wins 2023 Gold Edison Award™ for Innovation

Honored for excellence in innovation in AI Assisted Medicine

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced that it has been named a Gold Edison Award Winner in the 2023 Edison Awards. Viz Aneurysm, the company’s AI software solution designed to detect suspected cerebral aneurysms, was recognized in the AI Assisted Medicine category. The prestigious Edison Awards, named after the American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, honor excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation.

“We are incredibly honored to win our first Edison Award for innovation,” said Dr. Chris Mansi, CEO and co-founder of Viz.ai. “When we started Viz.ai, we had a vision that by leveraging artificial intelligence, we could help healthcare systems work smarter and faster, improving patient outcomes and ultimately saving lives. Every year in the United States, 30,000 patients suffer a ruptured aneurysm. This recognition of Viz Aneurysm, which has the potential to identify patients with aneurysms before they rupture, is a validation of our effort to make this vision a reality.”

Viz Aneurysm is the first intelligent care coordination software with an FDA-cleared, fully- automated, AI algorithm that detects suspected cerebral aneurysms which, if not actively monitored, are at risk for rupture. An estimated 6.7 million people in the United States have an unruptured brain aneurysm, or 1 in 50 people. Approximately 40% of people who have a brain aneurysm rupture will die, and 66% of the survivors will suffer permanent neurological deficits1. With mobile, HIPAA-compliant communication tools, Viz Aneurysm helps to ensure standardization of the aneurysm workflow across an entire health system, facilitating critical neurovascular treatment and follow-up care for at-risk patients.

About Viz.ai

Viz.ai is the pioneer in the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care, covering more than 220 million lives across 1,300+ hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and Europe. The AI-powered Viz Platform is an intelligent care coordination solution that identifies more patients with a particular disease, informs critical decisions at the point of care, and optimizes care pathways and helps improve outcomes. Backed by real-world clinical evidence, the Viz Platform delivers significant value to patients, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. For more information visit viz.ai.

About The Edison Awards

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, General Motors, IBM and Campbell Soup Co. In 2022, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com.

