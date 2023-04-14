Waystar Announces Inaugural Annual Client Conference

True North 2023 to showcase the latest innovations that are shaping the future of healthcare payments

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waystar, a leading provider of healthcare payments software, today announced it will host its first client conference, True North, from September 12-14, 2023 at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

True North will convene healthcare finance and technology leaders to gain insights on how advances in payments technology are helping clients solve their most pressing challenges. Attendees will witness firsthand the new ways in which purpose-built automation – including AI and machine learning – is humanizing healthcare payments by simplifying administrative burdens and freeing staff to focus on delivering quality care. They will also learn about the latest innovations in patient financial care technology, featuring payment transparency and engagement to help providers build loyalty and trust among the patients they serve.

“True North represents the intersection of purpose, belief and action,” said Matt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Waystar. “Our purpose is to simplify healthcare payments, empowering providers to spend more time with their patients and improving the health of their communities. Bringing our clients together will drive collaboration and facilitate the exchange of knowledge between some of the top leaders in healthcare technology.”

True North is tailored for everyone from revenue-cycle decision-makers who need to deliver meaningful results for their organization, to daily users of the Waystar platform who want to become more efficient and achieve better outcomes. The conference will feature executive sessions on macro trends, revenue cycle performance and maximizing ROI, as well as opportunities for networking and 1:1 trainings. Throughout the conference, attendees can choose from 30+ hours of hands-on workshops, 25+ learning sessions, 5+ inspirational keynotes, acquire CEU credits and more.

“True North is an important new forum for Waystar users and partners who share a collective sense of urgency to deploy technology to help solve the complexity of healthcare payments,” said Michael Mercurio, Vice President of Physician Revenue Services at Mass General Brigham in Boston. “The collaboration and exchange of ideas that transpires at this conference will be a resource for the greater healthcare technology community.”

For more information on True North and the latest updates on programming, visit truenorth.waystar.com.

About Waystar

Through a smart platform and better experience, Waystar helps providers simplify healthcare payments and yield powerful results throughout the complete revenue cycle. Waystar’s healthcare payments platform combines innovative, cloud-based technology, robust data, and unparalleled client support to streamline workflows and improve financials so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Waystar is trusted by 1M+ providers, 1K+ hospitals and health systems, and is connected to over 5K commercial and Medicaid/Medicare payers. Annually, Waystar’s AI-powered solutions process $6B+ patient payments, $4B+ out-of-pocket estimates, and claims for over 50% of U.S. patients. Discover the way forward at waystar.com.

