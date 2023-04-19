Ynvisible Highlights Significant Progress in Product Development and Customer Acquisition in Upcoming May 2 Webinar

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 19, 2023) – Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF), a leading provider of printed e-paper displays, has announced an upcoming webinar on May 2, 2023, at 4:00 pm (CET) and 10:00 am (EST) to highlight significant progress in product development, customer acquisition, and market strategy. During the webinar, Ynvisible’s CEO, Ramin Heydarpour, and Chief Technology Officer, Carlos Pinheiro, will provide insights into the company’s technical and commercial achievements, as well as its future prospects.

Ynvisible will showcase the progress made in developing standard products that are ready for sale, based on its cost-effective, sustainable, thin, and low-power display technology. The company will also highlight its success in securing customers and positioning itself as a commercial supplier of e-Paper products in 2024. Additionally, Ynvisible will discuss its growth strategy through 2025 and its future product roadmap, with a focus on revolutionizing the digital signage industry.

“We’ll discuss how Ynvisible is uniquely positioned to capture a significant share of the e-paper market. Investors will gain insights into the company’s successes to date, prospects, and how we’ve grown our business in each of our targeted markets (Indicators, Signs, Labels & Cards),” said Ramin Heydarpour, CEO of Ynvisible.

Ynvisible’s Chief Technology Officer, Carlos Pinheiro, added, “Our strategy is to be a leader in the e-paper market, and we have the organization, technology, and expertise to achieve that goal. Our team has been working tirelessly to develop e-paper products that are ready for sale, and we are proud of our achievements in this area. Our cost-effective and patented technology, combined with our focus on high growth markets, sets us apart from the competition and positions us for success.”

Ynvisible’s printed e-paper displays are cost-effective, sustainable, thin, and low-power, making them ideal for various applications in sectors such as Retail, Medical & Pharma, Logistics & Transport, Industrial, and Banking. With its clear strategy for market expansion and its wealth of experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, Ynvisible is well-positioned to provide a range of services, materials, and technologies to brand owners looking to develop smart objects and IoT products.

Investors, customers, and interested parties are invited to register for Ynvisible’s webinar on May 2, 2023, to learn more about the company’s significant progress in product development, customer acquisition, and market strategy. The webinar is expected to last approximately 30 minutes and will be available on-demand after the event for those unable to attend the live session.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about Ynvisible’s transition to commercialization. Register for the webinar today.

Webinar Details:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Time: 16:00 PM CET / 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT

Registration Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7obevcpmQme-pYZSBmsKcQ

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible’s printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels, authenticity and security, and retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems and offers a mix of services, materials, and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking” statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

