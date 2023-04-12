Press release – No. 2 / 2023

Zealand Pharma to Participate in 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Copenhagen, Denmark, April 12, 2023 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078,) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that it will present an overview of the company at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Presentation: 8:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. CET

A live webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” page in the Investor section of Zealand Pharma’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events/ . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the presentation.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (“Zealand”) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with several pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. that includes Boston. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com .

Contact:

Anna Krassowska, PhD

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Zealand Pharma

Email: [email protected]