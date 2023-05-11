Addex Reports Q1 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

ADX71149 Phase 2 e pilepsy c linical s tudy’s i ndependent i nterim r eview c ommittee (“IRC”) r ecommends c ontinuing s tudy

CHF 5.6M ($ 6.1M) of cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2023

Geneva, Switzerland, May 11, 2023 – Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, and provided a corporate update.

“ADX71149 Phase 2 epilepsy study patient Cohort 1 completed Part 1 and following the review of unblinded data, an IRC recommended to continue the study. We are very encouraged by this progress and look forward to reporting progress in the study in the second half of 2023,” said Tim Dyer CEO of Addex. “We also continue to make solid progress across our preclinical portfolio and advance business discussions.”

Q1 2023 Operating Highlights:

ADX71149 epilepsy Phase 2 study – Cohort 1 completed Part 1, IRC recommended continuing the study & Cohort 2 recruiting patients

Dipraglurant is Phase 2 ready – future development in post-stroke recovery and PD-LID under evaluation

GABAB PAM Indivior strategic partnership for substance use disorders – multiple drug candidates in clinical candidate selection phase

GABAB PAM for chronic cough – multiple drug candidates in clinical candidate selection

mGlu7 NAM for stress related disorders, including PTSD – CMC initiated in preparation for IND enabling studies M4 PAM schizophrenia program – progressing through late lead optimization

Partnering discussions across the portfolio ongoing

CHF 5.7 million in equity financing year to date

Key Q1 2023 Financial Data:

CHF’ thousands Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change Income 502 244 258 R&D expenses (1,704) (3,766) 2,062 G&A expenses (1,198) (2,241) 1,043 Total operating loss (2,400) (5,763) 3,363 Finance result, net (7) (61) 54 Net loss for the period (2,407) (5,824) 3,417 Basic and diluted net loss per share (0.04) (0.15) 0.11 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,362) (5,597) 4,235 Cash and cash equivalents 5,595 14,888 (9,293) Shareholders’ equity 4,071 12,955 (8,884)

Financial Summary:

Income increased by CHF 0.3 million to CHF 0.5 million in the first quarter 2023 compared to CHF 0.2 million in the first quarter 2022, primarily driven by amounts received under our funded research collaboration with Indivior, recognized as related costs are incurred.

R&D expenses decreased by CHF 2.1 million to CHF 1.7 million in the first quarter 2023 compared to CHF 3.8 million in the first quarter 2022, primarily due to decreased dipraglurant related external research and development activities of CHF 1.8 million.

G&A expenses decreased by CHF 1.0 million to CHF 1.2 million in the first quarter 2023 compared to CHF 2.2 million in the first quarter 2022, primarily due to decreased staff costs of CHF 0.7 million driven by reduced share-based service costs.

The net loss was CHF 2.4 million in the first quarter 2023 compared to CHF 5.8 million in the first quarter 2022. Decrease in net loss of CHF 3.4 million is primarily due to decreased outsourced R&D and share-based service costs. Basic and diluted loss per share decreased to CHF 0.04 for the first quarter 2023, compared to CHF 0.15 for the first quarter 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased to CHF 5.6 million at March 31, 2023, compared to CHF 14.9 million at March 31, 2022. The decrease of CHF 9.3 million is primarily due to the cash used in operating activities partially offset by the proceeds from equity offerings and to a lesser extent research funding from Indivior.

About Addex Therapeutics:

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available, small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional, non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional “orthosteric” small molecule or biological drugs. Addex’s allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex’s lead drug candidate, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy. Addex’s second clinical program, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is under evaluation for future development in a range of indications. Indivior PLC has licensed Addex’s GABAB PAM program for the development of drug candidates, with a focus on substance use disorder. Addex is also advancing a broad preclinical pipeline, which includes development of a range of GABAB PAMs for CMT1A, chronic cough and several types of pain, mGlu7 NAM for stress related disorders, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders and depression, M4 PAM for schizophrenia and other forms of psychosis, as well as mGlu4 PAM and mGlu3 PAM. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol “ADXN” on each exchange.

